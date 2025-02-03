Sadly, One Piece season 2 has likely been delayed to 2026 for this possible reason

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but a fan-favorite Netflix series that many were hoping would return with a new season this year has likely been pushed to next year. As much as we'd love to say we're joking, the reality is that One Piece season 2 will likely not be released on Netflix in 2025. This unfortunate update comes after Netflix revealed its 2025 lineup on Jan. 30, which notably didn't include One Piece season 2.

Adapted from the popular manga series of the same name by Eiichiro Oda, the first season of the Netflix live-action adaptation followed young pirate Monkey D. Luffy as he assembled a crew together before setting sail across the seas to find the mythical treasure, One Piece. If Luffy were to get his hands on this legendary treasure, then he would fulfill his dream of becoming the King of the Pirates. But he’s not alone in the quest. Rival pirate crews are also in pursuit of the gold, and Luffy’s crew must navigate constant threats from them while evading capture by the Marines.

Iñaki Godoy took on the lead role of Monkey D. Luffy, while Emily Rudd (Nami), Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji) made up Luffy's ragtag pirate crew. In addition, Matt Owens and Steven Maeda developed the Netflix show.

After premiering on Netflix back in August 2023, the fantasy adventure series quickly became a hit, making it a no-brainer for the streaming giant to hand out a season 2 renewal. Two weeks after the first season dropped, Netflix announced the live-action series had been renewed for a second installment. As of February 2025, we've been waiting on One Piece season 2 for almost a year and a half. That's how long it's been since the season 2 renewal announcement.

Here's a potential reason for why One Piece season 2 is not coming in 2025

Luckily, there have been a bunch of updates on the new season since it was announced, keeping fans excited and engaged. The most recent and most important update came in December 2024, when it was announced that filming had reportedly wrapped on the highly anticipated second season. This led many (including us) to believe that One Piece season 2 could make a 2025 release.

It had taken a little over a year from the season 1 production wrap date for the first season to land on Netflix. If the second season had followed a similar release schedule, we could've possibly seen the new season in late December of this year. However, with One Piece season 2 not being included in Netflix's 2025 lineup, it seems that fans will have to wait a bit longer for the new installment.

While we don't know the exact reason for why Netflix decided to hold the season 2 release, our best guess is that the episodes need more time in post-production. Keep in mind that One Piece is a special effects-heavy show, which means it requires a lot of work in post-production to perfect the visual effects, CGI, and overall polish. While the extended wait may be frustrating, we don’t expect it to stretch beyond early 2026. Any longer than that would be an unnecessarily long wait. So, our best One Piece season 2 release prediction for now is early 2026. Once we know the official release date, we'll make sure to share it with you right away.

The shocking season 1 finale ended with the slight introduction of a well-known character from the manga, Smoker. One Piece season 2 is expected to explore this character more as well as introduce new characters from the manga into the fold, such as Dr. Kureha and Chopper. Of course, you can expect all members of the Straw Hat Pirates crew to return, which is Luffy, Nami, Zoro, Usopp, and Sanji. Co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer Matt Owens also previously confirmed in an interview with Tudum that viewers will see the Straw Hat Pirates in the Grand Line in season 2.

The second season is also believed to cover the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from the manga.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for any new updates on One Piece season 2!