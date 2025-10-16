Cast your mind back to 2023. Prime Video had some great releases, and one of them was Daisy Jones and The Six.

Based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the series followed a group in the 1970s. It was a story of what happened to them years after they performed their biggest and most successful performance yet, and then just suddenly broke up.

With the success of the first season, there were plenty of people wondering if there would be more. Sure, the series itself was based on one book, and it was billed as a limited series. When have we ever expected a limited series to remain that way, though, when it becomes a success?

Sam Claflin (Billy)

Sam Claflin says there are talks for Daisy Jones and The Six

According to TV Insider, Sam Claflin shares that there have been talks of another season. In fact, all the actors in the series were set to reprise their roles as the band to perform at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in 2023, but the actors strike shut that plan down. After that, they all moved on to other projects, but recently, discussions have opened up.

Claflin was in Los Angeles when he learned of Riley Keough’s book promo, which Reid was also part of. The three of them ended up chatting about Daisy Jones and The Six and why they didn’t end up doing a second season.

“When I arrived, the three of us, me, Taylor, and Riley, were just going, ‘Why are we not doing a second season?’ Apparently, at that time, there was a resurgence in this excitement around the project, and we started putting ideas together to try and come up with a Season 2. We were talking about potentially doing a film and talking about potentially doing one long episode, like a Christmas special.”

The three of them would love to do something. It doesn’t even need to be a whole second season, as they’d be interested in doing a movie special or a longer episode that works as a Christmas special. However, it’s not up to them.

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne)

Amazon has the final say in a return for Daisy Jones

Claflin did point out that while they would all love to do a second season, it’s not up to them. It’s up to Amazon, which picked up the series in the first place.

That does mean a pitch is needed. Everyone behind the creation of the series would need to put together a plot for a second season, a Christmas special, or something in between, and then Amazon would need to listen to it.

“It’s up to the powers that be. I think if enough people were screaming from the rooftop demanding a second season, maybe it would happen. But yeah, I don’t make the decisions.”

However, the good news is that if Claflin and others were asked, they would likely say yes. Of course, this would then depend on schedules, but they all had a lot of fun filming the series, and it would be a project they’d consider doing again. Sometimes, that’s the first thing that’s needed, and it does bring us hope.

Daisy Jones and The Six is available to stream on Prime Video.