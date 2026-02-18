School Spirits season 3 episode 6 recap: Major revelations about Alfred Van Heidt

Spoilers are ahead from School Spirits season 3 episode 6!

That last episode was absolutely incredible! Although a lot unfolded in the fifth episode, the two most thrilling developments were uncovering more about Alfred Van Heidt and discovering that someone had pulled a switcheroo on Kyle's body. This only makes us more excited to see how the latest season continues to unfold. Now, let's move on to episode 6, titled "Children of the Scorned," to see what happens next!

L-R: Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy, Peyton List as Maddie Nears, Nick Pugliese as Charley, Milo Manheim as Wally Clark, Josh Zuckerman as Mr. Martin, Ci Hang Ma as Quinn, and Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda in School Spirits season 3 | Ed Araquel/Paramount+

More details are revealed about Alfred Van Heidt

The sixth episode opens with Xavier revealing to Kyle that he's still alive and that someone has swapped bodies with him. Kyle sits in a hospital chair, shocked and disturbed by what he just learned. Apparently, the man who hijacked Kyle's body is going by the name of KC Jensen. He's a businessman. More specifically, a dairy mogul. Xavier promises to help Kyle track him down, while Dave tells Kyle that he'll go ask Nurse Calvert for help with the matter. Xavier then informs Maddie of his plan.

Back at Split River High, Nicole and Claire share the new information they learned about Alfred Van Heidt with Maddie and Xavier. Apparently, he owned a bunch of land and businesses. However, they couldn't find any connection to the Finnish church. The school bell rings, and Maddie and Xavier walk away, while Livia walks up to Nicole and Claire. She hands over Simon's iPad before walking away as well.

The episode then shifts to the school greenhouse, where Maddie, Simon, and the spirits discuss their current predicament. Simon tells the group about witnessing a flashback of Alfred trapping the kids inside the church, while Maddie reveals that Kyle’s body has been taken over. Since KC Jensen is a town councilman and also a spirit, she believes she might be able to reason with him and help him understand why Split River High shouldn’t be demolished.

Mr. Martin then shows the others the ring Simon found in the church scar. It's Alfred's, and Mr. Martin thinks that it was used as a bribe/offering for the church. While the others don't think Simon should go back into the scar, Mr. Martin tells them he should because Alfred is only willing to engage with him. They need answers. They all take a break before regrouping to figure out their next move. During this time, Maddie and Wally spend intimate time together in the school's auto shop. Meanwhile, the spirits and Simon receive a pep talk from Mr. Martin.

Now, it's time to head back into the church scar. Mr. Martin, Simon, and Rhonda are the only ones to go. While Simon and Mr. Martin look around, Rhonda gets pulled into the pool of water on the ground. Mr. Martin tries to save her, but is also pulled under. They're then spit out into the Split River High library. Meanwhile, Simon meets with Alfred in the church scar again. Alfred cuts his hand with a knife to show Simon that he bleeds, which means he's still alive? After Wally finds out that Simon is still in the church, he decides to head back to the scar with Mr. Martin.

Elsewhere, at a town hall meeting, the community gathers to discuss the demolition of Split River High. Maddie and Xavier attend in hopes of talking with KC Jensen. Dr. Hunter-Price pushes for the school to be torn down as soon as possible, while Principal Hartman fights to preserve it. After talking about how expensive the whole process will be, Dr. Hunter-Price suggests that someone on the board might want to help donate to the cause. That person being KC Jensen. Suddenly, he shows up at the meeting. He's loved by everyone there.

After the town hall meeting is over, Maddie and Xavier get the chance to talk to KC Jensen. They express their frustration about Split River High potentially being torn down, and KC tells them they can discuss the matter further later that night at the school. Back in the church scar, we get to see more of the flashback of the day the Finnish church flooded with water and multiple kids died.

It seems Alfred came to the church demanding his ring back. He was shouting at a pastor, yelling that the kids had likely stolen it. The pastor then trapped Alfred inside the church along with the children, and water soon began flooding the building. The scene then shows the kids gathered inside the church, speaking to the pastor who is hiding behind a pew. They eventually glance up toward the second floor, where Alfred is seen staring down at them. The flashback ends here because Simon ends up passing out in the church scar. Wait... What?!

We're then taken to the hospital, where Dave and Kyle try to get information out of Nurse Calvert about KC Jensen. What Nurse Calvert tells them is that on the day Kyle got body swapped, someone had entered her hidden room. According to her and Dave, every spirit has a hidden room in the hospital where they can see their memories. However, your room can only be entered with a specific key. Somehow, she believes KC Jensen entered her room. Nurse Calvert then tells Dave and Kyle they can discuss the matter later that night.

The old man in the church scar is actually the pastor

After Simon regains consciousness in the school’s boiler room, he tells Maddie and the others that the unsettling man in the church scar isn’t Alfred Van Heidt. Instead, he’s the pastor who tried to protect the children during the flood, and he’s somehow still alive while being trapped inside the scar. Simon suggests that their next step should be uncovering how the pastor ended up there. He believes that understanding this could help them figure out what controls the barrier between the living world and the spirit realm, potentially giving him a way to finally escape.

While Maddie and Xavier go through with Maddie's plan to speak with KC Jensen, Simon and the spirits head back to the church scar to talk with the pastor spirit. They learn that the pastor spirit is trying to remember what happened to him, and that's why he has drawings on the wall. Simon tells him that he'll help him and then grabs his face.

Elsewhere at KC Jensen's house, Maddie and Xavier speak with the body snatcher. Dr. Hunter-Price and Livia pull up at the house, hoping to get a donation check. Meanwhile, Nicole and Claire secretly hide out in their car nearby. During their conversation, Maddie and Xavier discover that KC Jensen is actually Alfred Van Heidt. However, their conversation gets interrupted when Dr. Hunter-Price rings the doorbell. KC, who we now know as Alfred, seemingly gets up to answer the door. But Maddie and Xavier find out just seconds later that he actually ran out the door. They chase after him into a field.

Nicole and Claire notice them running and quickly follow after them. Back in the church scar, Simon and the others discover that the pastor visited the children inside the church after they had already died. However, something sinister unfolded that day. A violent lightning storm struck, allowing Alfred to escape while the pastor became trapped inside the church.

Simon believes the pastor’s overwhelming grief is what’s keeping him bound to the church. He gently tells the pastor spirit that they finally understand the full truth, but the revelation only seems to agitate him. Suddenly, water comes crashing through the church windows, surging violently into the room as Simon struggles to keep his footing. Simon is taken by the water and pulled under, while the other spirits chase after him. But while they end up back in the Split River High library, Simon is nowhere to be found.

The sixth episode then cuts to the fields where Maddie, Xavier, Nicole, and Claire continue chasing Alfred. Maddie eventually catches up to him but slips into another dazed, trance-like state. During the chaos, Alfred appears to shoot himself in the leg. Moments later, the others arrive to find Maddie sitting on the ground with Alfred’s lifeless body resting in her lap. The episode closes on this shocking moment, leaving viewers questioning what really happened.

Did Alfred truly take his own life, or is there something more mysterious and sinister at play? We'll just have to wait until the seventh episode to find out!

School Spirits season 3 is now streaming on Paramount+.