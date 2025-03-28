Why the Scooby-Doo live-action series on Netflix will be good for an already strong franchise

Scooby-Doo: Where Are You? premiered on CBS in September 1969, creating a legacy that would span generations of fans. According to a Cartoon Research article, the "beloved format and characters almost didn't make it to television" until Fred Silverman changed it into what soon became a hit for "young and older audiences."

Thanks to Silverman getting the Scooby-Doo Franchise off the ground, fans have enjoyed solving mysteries for 55 years. The franchise isn't stopping anytime soon, as Variety reported the exciting Netflix live-action series news in March. After being announced in April 2024, the streamer confirmed that they ordered an eight-episode live-action television series for Scooby-Doo. Although this isn't the first live-action, fans will surely enjoy it.

A Scooby-Doo live-action series is coming to Netflix!



In this modern reimagining, old friends Shaggy and Daphne team up at summer camp with scientific townie Velma and the strange but handsome Fred to solve the mystery of a lonely lost Great Dane puppy — who may have witnessed a… pic.twitter.com/zNipea5gz6 — Netflix (@netflix) March 26, 2025

For 55 years, the Scooby-Doo franchise has created many animated television and film series, live-action movies, costumes, toys, and video games. After five live-action films (2002-2018), Netflix ordered a new "modern reimagining" of Mystery Inc. Can they top the actors who have already claimed the roles? Even after two decades, the 2002 Scooby-Doo cast, Freddie Prinze Jr. (Fred Jones), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Daphne), Matthew Lillard (Shaggy Rogers), and Linda Cardellini (Velma Dinkley), with Neil Fanning voicing Scoobert "Scooby" Doo, remains a favorite among fans.

However, fans have seen two other live-action movies starring well-known actors: Robbie Amell as Fred Jones in the 2009 Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins and its 2010 sequel Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster, and Sarah Jeffery as Daphne Blake in the 2018 Daphne and Velma spin-off movie. Even with a great storyline, these live-action movies didn't skyrocket much as the original early 2000s films. So why is Warner Bros. taking a shot in the dark that fans will fall in love with a new spin on the beloved mystery-solving teens?

Clancy Collins White, President of Creative Affairs for Warner Bros Television, discussed working with their "longstanding partners at Berlanti Productions and Midnight Radio" to produce the first live-action Scooby-Doo television show. He raved about the franchise holding up after "more than half a century" and being excited to share Mystery Inc. with "a new generation." With all the excitement behind the project and collaboration, Warner Bros. seems sure fans will adore this show.

Netflix's live-action Scooby-Doo series is a modern twist

The new live-action show's description alone made me, a longtime fan, want to watch immediately. Even though we only know that Netflix has ordered the episodes and casting hasn't begun, I'm excited for a new generation of actors to enter the spooky Scooby-Doo world. If the companies are smart, they'll be careful with their casting choices as they have big shoes to fill. But, for now, the storyline sounds like an exciting mystery to unravel.

In their announcement, Variety shared the official logline:

“During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

Josh Applebaum and Scott Rosenberg have signed on to write and showrun the Netflix "reimagining" of Scooby-Doo and the gang, along with Greg Berlanti as another executive producer. “One of my first and favorite jobs in Hollywood was sitting with Bill Hanna and Joe Barbera while they signed animation cells,” Berlanti said. “Josh and Scott and everyone at Midnight Radio have crafted a story that captures their amazing spirits and their genius creation. We are grateful to them and everyone at Warners and Netflix for the partnership in helping bring this iteration of Scooby-Doo to life!”



After 55 years, the Scooby-Doo franchise still has surprises as it continues to produce hits. Maybe we'll see the fan base grow through this new twist on the beloved cartoon. For now, we're waiting on casting and release plans.