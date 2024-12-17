SEAL Team: The Complete Series DVD review: A fantastic package for the military drama
SEAL Team: The Complete Series has hit DVD for a fantastic watch for this hit drama!
Running from 2017 to 2024, SEAL Team may not have been a huge ratings winner, but it amassed a loyal following during its run. Debuting on CBS, the series focuses on Bravo Team, an elite SEAL unit who handle various emergencies across the world. It’s led by Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz), a veteran who feels alive in the field. Backing him up are Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot), Ray Perry (Neil Brown Jr.), Sonny Quinn (A.J. Buckley), and Lisa Davis (Toni Trucks), who eventually moves to become an intelligence officer. Also around for the first few seasons is Mandy Ellis (Jessica Paré), the team’s CIA liaison.
The show excels at showing the drama of being in the military, as the team has to handle missions in the most dangerous spots in the world. They’re often on their own due to the nature of the jobs, making it harder for them to handle things, and the action is good for CBS and the thrills are amazing.
However, the show doesn’t shy away from the personal drama. Much is made of the toll war takes on these men, especially in a season where Jason refuses to face his health issues after taking a bad hit, which jeopardizes the entire team. It also addresses how hard it is to adjust to civilian life with a couple of soldiers much better operating in the field than at home. We get romances, and some fine guest turns from actresses such as Alona Tal, Adelaide Kane, Michela McManus, and others to spark it up.
It also faces up to the problems soldiers have with the red tape, politicians getting in the way, and the disrespect often shown to soldiers. There are twists, like a shocking character death, and the final season brings in Drew Franklin (Beau Knapp), who clashes with the rest of the team. The later years really do bring great focus to the characters to shine nicely.
A good turn comes early in season 5 when the show jumps from CBS to Paramount+. Aside from more cursing, it feels more raw and has a darker edge to make it more appealing. The international locations are good and the action terrific, but at the end of the day, it’s always the cast that draws fans into SEAL Team, and no wonder it lasted so long as a great tribute to today’s military.
SEAL Team complete series DVD specs
The Complete Series is a nice box set containing all seven seasons together. That’s 30 discs with all 114 episodes. There can be a complaint that the discs are stacked in the plastic container, so there's some risk in getting them out, but not bad with the inner envelope listing each disc's contents.
The picture and sound are both great, especially the later seasons to pop well. Best of all, CBS still believes in putting great extras on their DVD sets. So SEAL Team has over five and a half hours of extras spread across the sets.
Many are audio commentaries for specific episodes and deleted scenes. Each season also has an in-depth feature that’s an overview of that year, the story and filming, and some nice behind-the-scenes bits. A key is how there are scores of actual military veterans as consultants to ensure that the show feels as real as possible. There’s also fun tours of the various sets.
A good bit of season 4 is about the challenges of filming during the COVID-19 pandemic and how that shifted the storytelling. There's also the freedom of the jump to Paramount+. The later years get more focus, especially the last season and the actors all clearly enjoying their roles. The extras really add a lot to the show.
It can be a hefty buy, yet for those who haven’t watched SEAL Team or for fans who kept up with it, the complete series set is the best way to collect the adventures of Bravo Team and enjoy one of the best military dramas TV has ever offered.
SEAL Team: The Complete Series DVD is now on sale.