Severance season 3 finally gets an exciting production update

In Apple TV’s long line of groundbreaking sci-fi sagas, Severance can be labeled as the most unique and intriguing. It takes up a seemingly mundane aspect of life (work-life balance) and turns it into an existential crisis and conspiracy that compels us to question ourselves. Debuting in 2022, Severance has gone on to satisfy both critics and fans with its intricately woven plot and characters.

Naturally, the show returned for its highly anticipated follow-up season after an agonizing wait of three years. Fortunately, Severance season 3 might not suffer the same fate and return to the screens sooner rather than later.

According to reports, season 3 is looking at a late 2027 release if filming and production follow the dedicated schedule. However, if there are any changes, Severance season 3 can be pushed for an early 2028 release.

Severance season 3 to start filming soon

Severance’s main man, Adam Scott, revealed in an interview with Deadline that while it’s frustrating to wait for years between seasons, one cannot compromise on quality just so things can move fast. However, he did mention that the upcoming season will arrive sooner than the last one. So, if our calculations are correct, Severance season 3 can arrive sometime in 2027 – quicker compared to the three-year gap between seasons 1 and 2.

What’s more, reports from Production Weekly confirm that Severance season 3 will begin filming on July 27, 2026. If things continue according to schedule, an early release wouldn’t seem so impossible. Additionally, Severance’s earlier delayed releases were due to the writers' and actors' strikes, but hopefully that will not be the case this time.

Besides production, there are also a few changes expected behind the camera. Executive producer Ben Stiller, who directed 11 episodes in previous seasons, will not be returning to the director’s chair in Severance season 3. Despite his absence behind the camera, Stiller will still be associated with the show as executive producer.

What will Severance season 3 be about?

Severance is one of Apple TV’s most highly rated and sought-after shows. It sits at a whopping 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the greatest original stories to come out of Apple’s vault. It follows the story of a seemingly average office worker named Mark and his team who work on the “severed” floor of a company that uses a surgical process called ‘severance.’ It allows employees to literally separate their consciousness, resulting in dual personalities that separate their personal and work lives.

At the end of Severance season 2, Mark uncovered everything about Lumon’s Cold Harbor. He also discovered that his wife Gemma was alive all along and being subdued by Lumon to fuel their severance plans. The MDR that Mark and his colleagues were working on was actually fragments of Gemma’s consciousness that Lumon was using to further compartmentalize her brain.

However, despite working together with his ‘innie’ to break Gemma free, Mark’s severed personality realized that he would cease to exist if he stepped out with his wife. In a shocking turn of events, he leaves a crying Gemma, takes Helly’s hand, and returns to the severed hallway, leaving his outie’s fate hanging. The cliffhanger sets up the stage for season 3 quite nicely, but everyone’s a bit tight-lipped about what Severance season 3 will bring.

Naturally, we’ll see how Gemma’s freedom fits in with Lumon’s authority and reputation in the world if she decides to come forward about their unethical experimentation. Moreover, season 3 will likely expand on how Innie Helly and Mark’s decisions impact their lives in the outside world. Above all else, fans would love it if Severance season 3 finally reveals what Lumon truly intends to do with Cold Harbor.

You can catch up on Severance, currently streaming on Apple TV.