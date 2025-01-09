Sexy BookTok sensation could become the next hit Netflix romance series

The page-to-screen adaptations keep on coming to Netflix, and this time, it's another BookTok hit that could become everyone's next Netflix guilty pleasure binge-watch.

On Jan. 9, Variety revealed that Netflix had officially snatched up the rights to Twisted Love, the best-selling romance novel by Ana Huang that has taken TikTok by storm and launched a full series of books. The outlet reports that the streamer secured the rights to Twisted Love and its three sequels for a television series adaptation. The deal for Huang's novels was said to be seven figures.

Apart from the news of Twisted Love being snagged by Netflix for a lucrative deal that would put it into millions of homes worldwide, there isn't any additional information about the in-development series adaptation. No writers or producers seem to currently be attached, and the show hasn't gotten an official green light. But with a seven-figure deal, this seems like a no brainer!

For those who are unfamiliar with Twisted Love and Huang's book series, here's the logline for Netflix project per Variety:

A steamy new adult series that follows the lives of four best friends and their brooding love interests, riddled with dark secrets from their pasts, as they overcome the obstacles keeping them apart to fall in love.

Huang first published Twisted Love in April 2021 and it has grown into a massive fan-favorite thanks in part to its success in the book community on social media. The book follows the relationship between Alex Volkov and Ava Chen, two characters with tragic pasts who come together tragic pasts and all. Huang's website warns readers that the book contains explicit sexual content.

Three more books have followed in the series: Twisted Games (2021), Twisted Hate (2022), and Twisted Lies (2022). Each book focuses on different protagonists and can be read as standalone books, though the Netflix series seems to incorporate more of the characters. The Twisted book series has reportedly sold 12 million copies and counting.

Netflix continuing to corner the young adult space, especially with a series feature steamier elements, makes sense give the rise in teen romance on the small screen of late. In addition, Netflix has made a conscious push to create content based on the best-sellers filling our shelves and starting conversations online.

Some of Netflix's most popular series are based on books: Bridgerton, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias, You, The Lincoln Lawyer, The Night Agent, and so many more. The streamer has recently picked up the rights to a number of buzzy books, like Emily Henry's People You Meet on Vacation and Happy Place, the former for a movie and the latter for a series produced by J.Lo.

Stay tuned for more streaming news and updates from Show Snob!