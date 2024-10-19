6 excellent shows like Nobody Wants This
By Bryce Olin
Nobody Wants This one of the most popular new Netflix shows of the year! It's still early, so we don't know where it's going to end up on the Netflix Top 10 list. There's a good chance it'll be one of Netflix's biggest new shows of the year after a strong opening month after its premiere on Sept. 26.
Because we can see how many people are watching Nobody Wants This on Netflix, we know there are bound to be some fans who want some news shows like Nobody Wants This to watch after streaming the new Netflix original starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody.
Let's get the list of shows like Nobody Wants This started with another Netflix original, Love.
Love
Where to watch: Netflix
Of all the shows on this list, Love is probably the most similar to Nobody Wants This, but the shows are still quite different.
Created by Judd Apatow, Lesley Arfin, and Paul Rust, Love stars Gillian Jacobs and Rust as Mickey and Gus, two people from different backgrounds struggling with relationships who strike up an unlikely romance. There's deep love in this comedy, but the couple never seems to be on the same page.
The series ran for three seasons on Netflix. And, it's a must-watch if you're a fan of the genre, especially if you liked Nobody Wants This. Jacobs and Rust's characters are not nearly as likable in my opinion as Brody and Bell's characters, but it's still a good series.
Fleabag
Where to watch: Prime Video
Fleabag is another series that I thought of while watching Nobody Wants This. Fleabag also happens to be the best show on this list. If you haven't seen it, well, there's no time like the present!
Created by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag tells the story of a young woman struggling with relationships and various other issues. Fleabag, played by Waller-Bridge, tries to move on from a devastating tragedy in her past, but she and her flaws continue to get in her own way.
Fleabag is funny sometimes, but it's a very powerful series. It's a very serious comedy, if that makes sense, but it does lean into the bits of romance, if we want to call it that.
The series ran for two seasons on BBC and Prime Video.
Trying
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Trying is legitimately wholesome for a romantic comedy. I had no idea what to expect when I started watching this show, but I was pleasantly surprised and mesmerized by this romantic comedy series. It's notably lighter in some ways than Nobody Wants This, but it's also much darker in other ways, so you have been warned.
Trying tells the story of Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall), a couple who are trying to have kids. Setback after setback, Nikki and Jason look at other ways to start their family.
There are four seasons of Trying available to stream on Apple TV+ right now. It's unclear if Trying season 5 is going to happen, but we're hopeful!
You're the Worst
Where to watch: Hulu
You're the Worst is another series that I was reminded of while watching Nobody Wants This. It's a little harsher than the Netflix series, but I do think fans of Nobody Wants This will like You're the Worst.
Created by Stephen Falk, You're the Worst stars Aya Cash and Chris Geere as Gretchen and Jimmy, two people with toxic personality traits that become more present during their relationship. Will they or won't they work out? You'll have to watch to find out!
You're the Worst is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+ (I guess?). The series premiered on FX way back in 2014. It ran for five seasons on the network through 2019.
Lovesick
Where to watch: Netflix
Now onto my favorite of all the shows on the list, Lovesick. This is one of the most underrated and under-watched romantic TV comedies of all time. You read that correctly: OF. ALL. TIME.
Lovesick was created by Tom Edge, and originally, the show was called Scrotal Recall, which is the worst possible name for any TV series in the history of TV. Anyway, it stars Daniel Ings, Antonia Thomas, and Johnny Flynn.
In the series, Flynn's character, Dylan, has just tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease. He must, then, inform his former partners of his diagnosis. We follow Dylan through his past relationships and how everything led him to become the person he is.
There are three seasons of Lovesick streaming on Netflix right now. The show has long ended, but I think you'll really like it if you like Nobody Wants This even if it doesn't have the big names you're used to.
Insecure
Where to watch: MAX and Netflix
Insecure isn't all that similar to Nobody Wants This, but I do feel like fans of both shows will enjoy the other. Issa Rae created and starred in Insecure, which premiered on HBO in 2016. The series ran for five seasons on the network through 2021. Now, you can watch Insecure on Netflix, as well as MAX.
In the series, Rae stars as Issa, a fictionalized version of herself, as she goes through various uncomfortable situations in life, work, and love. It's less focused on all things romantic, which is a bit different than a few of the shows on the list, but it's still a must-watch.
Insecure is a great series! If you haven't checked it out by now, you really should!
Obviously, fans of Nobody Wants This might also want to check out a few popular shows starring Bell and Brody, including The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (Netflix), The Good Place (Netflix), and The O.C. (Hulu). Obviously, Bell stars in the first two, while Brody stars in The O.C.