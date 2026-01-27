Shrinking season 3 release time, schedule, trailer, and what to expect

Our long wait for new episodes of one of the most delightful, funny, and touching shows on television has finally come to an end. Shrinking season 3 makes its premiere on Apple TV on Jan. 28 and reunites us with Jimmy, Paul, Gaby, Liz, and the entire dysfunctional gang. If you're in need of some laughs and levity right now, there's never been a show more up to the task!

When we last left the group in the Shrinking season 2 finale, their Thanksgiving celebrations as a found family were bringing tears to our eyes, especially after Jimmy rushed to Louis' side in an unexpected move to save his life. After all those tears have dried from the previous finale, we're in for a season 3 premiere that will deliver a bit of brightness (though still with its signature emotion).

Before Shrinking season 3 officially begins, we're sharing what fans need to know about the upcoming new episodes to be prepared for the next chapter of this story. Wondering what time episodes drop on Apple TV and how long the season will last? How about what's to come in the season? Let's preview season 3 and kick things off with the full release schedule!

Jason Segel in "Shrinking," premiering January 28, 2026 on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

When are Shrinking season 3 episodes released on Apple TV?

As previously mentioned, Shrinking season 3 premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026 on Apple TV. The new season contains 11 episodes and will release one new episode weekly. That means the season doesn't kick off with a multi-episode premiere, so only expect a single episode when season 3 begins. The season airs through the spring, with the finale releasing on April 8.

While Apple TV promotes the series as dropping on Wednesdays, the streamer often releases new episodes the night before. Shrinking season 3 episodes should drop at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, allowing fans to enjoy the series during primetime in the evenings. However, there's also a chance that episodes will be released at midnight PT, which would be 3 a.m. ET.

Take a closer look at the full Shrinking season 3 release schedule below:

Episode # Episode Title Release Date Episode 1 "My Bad" Wednesday, January 28, 2026 Episode 2 "Happiness Mission" Wednesday, February 4, 2026 Episode 3 "D-Day" Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Episode 4 "The Field" Wednesday, February 18, 2026 Episode 5 TBA Wednesday, February 25, 2025 Episode 6 TBA Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Episode 7 TBA Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Episode 8 TBA Wednesday, March 18, 2026 Episode 9 TBA Wednesday, March 25, 2026 Episode 10 TBA Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Episode 11 TBA Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Jason Segel, Christa Miller, Ted McGinley, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Damon Wayans Jr., Harrison Ford, Michael Urie and Wendie Malick in "Shrinking," premiering January 28, 2026 on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Who's in the Shrinking season 3 cast with Jason Segel and Harrison Ford?

Of course, Jason Segel and Harrison Ford return to lead the main cast as Jimmy and Paul, and the rest of the series regulars remain unchanged compared to season 2. We are still set to catch up with Gaby, Sean, Brian, Alice, Liz, and Derek all throughout Shrinking season 3 as they remain main characters. Check out the full main cast for season 3 below:

Jason Segel as Jimmy Laird

Jessica Williams as Gaby

Luke Tennie as Sean

Michael Urie as Brian

Lukita Maxwell as Alice Laird

Christa Miller as Liz

Ted McGinley as Derek

Harrison Ford as Dr. Paul Rhoades

In addition to all of the usual suspects back as series regulars, Shrinking welcomes back its excellent recurring cast, which includes Brian's husband Charlie, Paul's girlfriend Julie, Gaby's boyfriend Derrick, and Jimmy and Alice's enemy-turned-friend Louis. Season 3 also marks the return of Segel's How I Met Your Mother co-star Cobie Smulders as her guest character Sofi. Other recurring characters that tend to pop up from time to time will surely be back, but here's who's confirmed:

Devin Kawaoka as Charlie

Wendie Malick as Dr. Julie Baram

Brett Goldstein as Louis Winston

Damon Wayans Jr. as Derrick

Cobie Smulders as Sofi

Jeff Daniels

Sherry Cola

Isabella Gomez

Michael J. Fox

Candice Bergen

Ahead of season 3, Apple TV also announced a number of new cast additions for season 3, which includes Michael J. Fox, Jeff Daniels, Sherry Cola, Isabella Gomez, and Candice Bergen. Fox will play someone connected to Paul, Daniels plays Jimmy's father, Cola and Gomez will recurring in unconfirmed roles, and Bergen will also appear in a currently top-secret role.

Jason Segel, Lukita Maxwell and Luke Tennie in "Shrinking," premiering January 28, 2026 on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

What to expect from Shrinking season 3

As previously teased after season 2 by co-creator Bill Lawrence, the theme of season 3 will be about moving forward. Jimmy and Alice confronted a lot of complicated emotions in season 2, especially when it comes to communicating with Louis. Now that Louis has becoming something of a friend, the next phase of acceptance about Tia's death begins to take shape as Alice makes future plans.

In the trailer for Shrinking season 3, Alice shares her excitement about possibly moving to Connecticut to play soccer in college, but you can see Jimmy's immediate distress written all over his face. This season will truly take him on a journey surrounding the "moving forward" theme, and that might include actually acting on his spark with Sofi, who appears briefly in the trailer.

Beyond more updates with Jimmy's personal life, we can also expect to meet his father and see how that relationship has informed him. Paul will likely continue to grapple with his Parkinson's disease and what that means for his future with Julie. Meanwhile, Brian and Charlie are expecting the arrival of their baby with support from Liz. Watch the trailer for the upcoming episodes below!