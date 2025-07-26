Shrinking season 3 might be coming sooner than we thought after the latest update

Shrinking season 3 may be coming sooner than we think, considering they just wrapped filming this season.

Apple TV+'s Instagram account posted a video of an emotional Harrison Ford giving a speech at the end of filming the upcoming series.

"You guys are the best. The very, very best - at what you do, and how you do it, and how you make people feel is just f****** amazing," Ford told the cast and crew before adding how much he liked working with the cast and crew.

“Yeah, buddy,” Segel interjects before the iconic Star Wars actor snidely says that he wasn’t talking to his co-star.

Harrison Ford plays Paul, a grumpy therapist coming to terms with his Parkinson's diagnosis. Ford appears alongside Jason Segel, who stars as Jimmy, a therapist learning to live again after the death of his wife.

Shrinking has been hugely successful for Apple TV+, with the third season commissioned before season 2 had even started airing. In February, Christa Miller, who plays neighbor Liz, revealed that the upcoming series had started production. If this video is anything to go by, it looks like filming has wrapped and the next season should be here by the end of the year.

Ford recently earned his first Emmy for playing Dr. Paul Rhoades in Shrinking. The show also saw Jason Segel landing a nod for lead actor in a comedy series and Jessica Williams a supporting actress in a comedy series. The show is also nominated for outstanding comedy series alongside Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, The Studio and What We Do in the Shadows.

What's next in Shrinking season 3?

Courtesy: Apple TV+

The show’s co-creator, Bill Lawrence, has always been upfront in that Shrinking was pitched with a three-season arc. In an interview with Variety in 2023, Lawrence explained: "The second year is about forgiveness, and the third year is about moving forward."

He told TV Insider that he envisioned the show to be about the first two years after a “catastrophic stick in the spokes,” and that it takes time to “bury the hatchet and mend fences.”

Although Lawrence didn’t want to give too much away, he hinted that the upcoming season could cover Alice’s time as a senior in high school and that he had been “intentionally been looking at Harrison Ford’s character and how much longer can he do this with the condition he has.”

"But that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to be able to move forward in your life and start over again. I think that’s what people will probably be watching the third year,” Lawrence added.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Alongside Segel and Ford, Jessica Williams, Lukita Maxwell, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Christa Miller and Ted McGinley are all also expected to return to the third series. Damon Wayans Jr could also return alongside Cobie Smulders, who made a small but memorable appearance in season 3. Deadline reported earlier in this year that Jeff Daniels joined the streaming show as Jimmy's father.

Bill Lawrence told Deadline that co-creator Brett Goldstein may also return to the series. Despite his arc reaching a satisfying end in the second season, the creator thinks he still has to “leverage” the comedy writer and actor.

"I think I’ve been public about saying the first year is about grief, the second year was about forgiveness and third year’s about moving forward.”

He did admit that Brett is busy these days which is “annoying,” but he hoped he could be involved for an episode or two.

“But I think we told a deep enough story that even if it’s not a huge part of the third season, people are going to want to know what moving forward means for that character, and that he’s gonna be OK.

Shrinking seasons 1-2 are available to stream now on Apple TV+.

