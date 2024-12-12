Juliette learns something about Solo in Silo season 2, episode 5 (Preview)
There’s a lot that we’re still learning about Silo 17. It’s time to learn a little more in Silo season 2, episode 5.
Did we really expect Solo to just tell the truth from the beginning? It’s clear that he’s been alone for years, if not decades. Something happened in the failed rebellion, and it’s clear that he wasn’t the only one to initially survive. It’s not surprising that he’s not trusted Juliette enough to tell her everything.
Well, it’s time for Juliette to find out something about Solo in the new episode. The synopsis tells us that she will learn that he hasn’t told her the truth. What hasn’t he been honest about, though? Is it in the aftermath of the rebellion, or is it about who he is?
Sims gets a new job in Silo season 2, episode 5
Meanwhile, Sims is going to find himself in a new position. Bernard is always one step ahead. He constantly works to protect the silo, because he knows what can happen if he doesn’t manipulate and protect. As much as we are against Bernard, when you see what happened to Silo 17, it’s easy to understand why he’s so fearful of a rebellion.
Bernard now needs to deal with the Sims problem. After all, Sims actually killed Judge Meadows, and Bernard can prove that. It won’t take much for the people to turn against Sims if needed. The position of Judge is also open, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Bernard decided to put Sims into that position. Judge is a little easier to control than the head of Judicial Security.
We’ll get to see more of Lukas as well. The last we saw Lukas had his sentence reduced to five years from 10. Well, Bernard knows that Judge Meadows must have realized something about Lukas, and it’s not like Lukas was all that secretive about drawing the lights in the sky. Is it that surprising then that Lukas is being pulled back out of the mines again?
In the books, Lukas is Bernard’s shadow. Is that the storyline that Silo season 2, episode 5 is going to bring us? After all, with the threat of going back to the mines, Lukas is a little more controllable than Sims for Bernard.
Dealing with the aftermath of Judge Meadows’ death
Of course, there is a lot to get ready for in the aftermath of Judge Meadows’ murder. The people of the silo want justice, and they’re sure that Knox and Shirley killed Meadows. They want their blood.
We’re sure to see the start of a rebellion. While the people of Mechanical will be on Knox and Shirley’s side, the people higher up won’t trust them. Bernard likely thinks that this will quash a rebellion attempt, but people in Mechanical know Knox and Shirley wouldn’t kill Judge Meadows. All Bernard has done is rallied the people of Mechanical together to start a rebellion. It’s all out war!
Check out the synopsis for Silo season 2, episode 5:
"Sims finds himself with a new position; Juliette learns Solo isn't being honest; Bernard and Lukas make an important discovery."
Silo airs on Fridays on Apple TV+.