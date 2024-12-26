Silo season 2, episode 7 sees Juliette face a new danger (Preview)

Juliette and Lukas need to face new missions in Silos 17 and 18 respectively. Take a look at what’s to come in Silo season 2, episode 7.

Can you believe that there are only three episodes left of the season after this? As you would expect, it means that the tensions need to start building to something, and that’s sure to be something that we see in the new episode.

The previous episode was focused on Knox and Shirley trying to handle the situation with the food supply being poisoned. They managed to push the barricade up extra levels to make sure they had direct access to a food supply, and now they will need to help figure out who poisoned the food in the first place.

Meanwhile, Juliette has found herself stuck between a rock and a hard place. Solo won’t give her the suit back to get to her own silo until she fixes the pump to get the water out.

Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols in Silo season 2. Image: Apple TV+.

Juliette goes on a mission in Silo season 2, episode 7

The synopsis tells us that Juliette will need to face the problem that Solo has presented her. He wants her to turn the pump back on. That’s thousands of yards beneath the water, and Juliette will need to find a way to get air pushed to her so that she can breathe underwater.

Solo has read plenty of books. Will he be able to offer some advice for scuba diving? Has he ever read about that?

Meanwhile, Lukas is sure to get his own mission. It’s one that he’s been working on for some time, but at the end of the previous episode, Bernard made him his shadow. It’s time to see what’s inside the room that Solo is living in—after all, the silos seem to be built exactly the same. So, we should go into the room in Silo 18, giving us a look at the way Solo has been living in Silo 17.

Shane McRae as Knox in Silo season 2. Image: Apple TV+.

Mechanical’s powerful message?

The synopsis also tells us that Mechanical will send a powerful message. Will this involve some sort of execution? Will Mechanical do that to one of their own? After all, it has to be one of their own who poisoned the food once it came down to them.

Bernard has turned off all radio communications since Billings made it clear that he doesn’t trust Bernard. By losing the sheriff, Bernard is losing control. Mechanical needs to take advantage of all of this, but how?

Check out the synopsis for Silo season 2, episode 7 and get ready for the new episode:

"Lukas is assigned a mission. Mechanical sends a powerful message. Juliette embarks on a perilous descent—and confronts a new danger."

Silo airs on Fridays on Apple TV+.