Knox finds the traitor in Silo season 2, episode 9 (Preview)

We reach the penultimate episode of Silo season 2, and that means plenty of conflict and answers. It also likely means a major cliffhanger at the end of the episode.

There is a lot going on in the series, even though in some parts it doesn’t seem like it. Juliette’s storyline has been slow, but it’s picked up with the most recent episode. It’s clear that there is more going on in Silo 17 than Juliette or Solo knew, and now we need to get some answers.

Meanwhile, we know that the Down Deep has a mole—and it’s someone we didn’t expect to be a mole at first. It’s time for Knox to learn the truth. Just how hurt is he going to be?

Truths are revealed in Silo season 2, episode 9

The synopsis tell us that Knox is going to find out who the mole is in Mechanical. We know that it’s Walker, and we know why. She’s chosen herself and Carla over the many. In a way, this isn’t surprising. It’s human nature to choose the people we care about the most. However, Knox is sure to take this hard. Walker has always been the one they could rely on to fix problems and find solutions.

Meanwhile, Billings is going to lose faith. Over the course of this season, we’ve seen him question everything that he has learned throughout his life. He’s always been a staunch believer in The Pact. That is until Juliette, and everything that has happened to her. Her getting sent outside started him on a path of questions, and now the leaflet that shows what the world once looked like has led to even more.

As all that goes on, we’ll need to head back to Silo 17. We left Juliette in grave danger. There are others in the silo, others who shouldn’t have survived. We need to get answers about how that was possible after all these years. It means some more of Solo’s past is about to be revealed, according to the synopsis.

The synopsis also tell us that Lukas is heading to the Deep Down. The last we saw he figured out the book that Quinn left the message in. He’s sure to break the code and figure out the truth, but which side will he fall on? Will he blindly follow Bernard, or will he finally do the right thing and join the rebellion?

Check out the synopsis for Silo season 2, episode 9:

"Billings’ faith is shaken. Lukas heads to the down deep. Knox identifies the traitor. Juliette uncovers the truth about Solo’s past."

Silo airs on Fridays on Apple TV+.