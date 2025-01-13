Silo season 2 episode 9 recap: The Safeguard

Silo season 2 is wrapping up at a rapid pace but there are still several mysteries and questions to be solved. As Juliette tries to rescue Solo, Walker continues to work secretly for Bernard but will the rest of Mechanical uncover the truth?

Season 2 episode 9 ends on perhaps the biggest cliffhanger yet but what does it all mean? Let's find out together!

At the silo, Walker continues to hold up her end of the bargain when Knox comes to visit her. Bernard is able to watch and listen from the secret camera, as Knox unveils minor details about an upcoming plan.

Throughout the conversation, Walker struggles to keep a neutral stance but it's evident she's upset about how she's betraying everyone she's ever known to protect her ex-wife. It seems Knox and Shirely (who I'm willing to bet have slept together given their body language with each other), are willing to give Sheriff Billings a chance to help them out by discovering who could be spying for IT in Mechanical.

What Billings doesn't know is that Bernard has informed his staff that Billings is no longer the Sheriff and that he can't be trusted. His staff don't take the news well.

After Billings and his wife mull over the same questions everyone seems to have about artifacts and the world before the end, Billings knows he needs help. By using the page he tore from the book (the artifact), he seeks Camille but Sims meets him instead.

In order to gain Sims' trust, Billings gives him the page that he later opens with his wife in private as instructed. The two are visibly moved by the page and begin to officially plan for Sims to take over once Bernard and IT falls.

Bernard, aside from spying on Walker, meets with Lukas who tries to share what he's revealed from Salvador Quinn, however, it all seems to be information Bernard already knows until something really intriguing pops up.

Bernard admits to Lukas that if Juliette survived, she was in another silo and that multiple silos exist. When Lukas returns to his work at decoding Quinn's message, he learns of a tunnel existing in Mechanical.

After he fails to find Bernard, he gives his mother the copy of Quinn's Pact to safeguard and rushes to Mechanical. After convincing Shirely that he knew Juliet, she allows him to enter.

At the bottom of the silo, Lukas tells Shirley more about how his feelings for Juliette bloomed over time, but he failed to help her when she needed it most. He also shares that Juliette could be alive. Venturing into the water his assumptions were correct in that the water level isn't high. Thus a tunnel is found but as he reaches the sealed door, the tunnel lights up and a voice calls out to him.

Lukas learns from this voice that only Meadows and Quinn have found this tunnel and instructs him not to tell anyone what he has found or there will be consequences. As for Walker, well, its apparent Knox knows she's the spy but when he meets with her he lies claiming the spy is someone else while also feeding her false plans for an attack.

We as the audience know this is all a setup, something I'm surprised Bernard does not remotely suspect.

Audiences are introduced to two older teens, their baby, a young boy, and a younger teen who have been living in the silo, looking for a way to enter IT. Throughout Juliette's experience at the silo, from the moment she arrives to the current situation, there were multiple times the teens either aided her or made things worse, without her knowing, leading to Solo's capture.

The couple struggles to see eye to eye on the situation but Juliette is able to convince them she'll find the code to enter IT so they can get food. The other teen, nicknamed Eater, goes with Juliette and together they search for clues as they only have three tries to get the code correct otherwise they'll have to wait 24 hours to try again.

As they search Juliette finds a spare fire suit but doesn't reveal this to Eater and learns that their parents, assumably a couple taking care of all these kids were killed when they tried to enter IT. In all actuality, they had entered IT, shot at Solo and he defended himself, thus ending in their deaths.

But perhaps the biggest plot twist is that Solo is Russell Conroy's son. Solo's father ordered him not let anyone into IT, in order to protect him, even at the cost of his life.

Juliette learns this truth; while trying to convince Solo to help her and the kids get into IT. Solo caves when he learns that the teens have a baby. IT is as gorgeous as the one in Juliette's silo but with more of Solo's personal touches. As everyone explores IT, Solo provides them with food, including ice cream.

Solo gives Juliette the suit as promised previously, but she admits she found the other suit. She doesn't answer Solo when he asks why she didn't just leave, but perhaps the answer needs to remain unsaid.

Season 2 episode 9 review

Ok, so Juliette still hasn't returned home which means she spent the entirety of season 2 dealing with constant side quests and near-death scenarios. Even my husband, who read and loves the books, was surprised they wasted the entire season on this side plot.

It's a shame as I like Juliette as the main character. Her personality is refreshing, realistic, and even quirky if you squint hard enough.

But having her waste the entire season away from home seems well, wasteful. I understand that the core plot of the season needed time to grow but it didn't need to take this long.

That along with Walker, being worried for her ex-wife, when there were never signs of this tragic love lost to divorce prior, as well as Lukas suddenly thinking and caring about Juliette again after showing no signs of it prior to his arrest, were the worst aspects of the season.

I'm wondering if Juliette will actually return home during the season 2 finale, or if that will be the season 3 opener. I am relieved that Mechanical remains as tough and wise as they are.

Their realization that Walker is the spy was not dragged out and I am just so excited to see what Mechanical has in store for Bernard and IT. Thankfully they have Billings on their side and seemingly Sims.

Everyone is coming together, regardless of their motivations and it's pretty neat to see. I really liked getting to know Shirley and Knox, they were my favorite characters of the season. That said I am really disappointed in what the show did to Walker. I liked her in season 1 but here... it's like she's a totally different character.

And lastly, the overall fact that Juliette is absent from all of this kind of ruined the season. I can see how on paper this all might sound clever and intriguing.

But in execution, it fails.

Stream Silo season 2 episode 10 on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 on AppleTV+.