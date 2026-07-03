Silo season 3 episode 1 recap: A new mayor

One of the most ambitious Apple TV shows, Silo, is back for season 3 on July 3, 2026.

The new season comes on the heels of some big shifts in season 2, which found Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) in another Silo for much of the season. She met new people, learned more about the wider world, and fought with all she had to make it back to her own Silo. And it turned out she arrived back just at the right time, as Bernard (Tim Robbins) had lost control and a civil war had broken out.

As we ended that season, Bernard was fighting to try and quell the rebellion, but those against him included his one-time right-hand man, Robert Sims (Common), now a judge, who decided to make his own power play. That led to Bernard meeting Juliette in the entryway to the Silo just when the incinerator fired up, possibly killing them both. But that wasn’t the only twist to end season 2.

We then moved back to a time before the Silos, meeting a young Congressman, Daniel (Ashley Zukerman). He was approached by Helen (Jessica Henwick), a journalist that wanted him to probe what the response would be to Iran releasing a dirty bomb in the United States. This provides some insight as to what might have led to the future we’ve seen in the Silos, and provided a clue as to what might be featured in future seasons.

In the Silo season 3 premiere, “Who Are You,” we discover that things are likely to play out on two timelines.

Life in the Silo

As we pick up, before even the opening credits, we learn that Juliette is alive. That makes sense. But we also learn she’s now the mayor, which feels like a wild change of circumstance. But this doesn’t seem like the same Juliette, especially as she’s working closely with Robert Sims and his wife, Camille (Alexandria Riley). That feels radical considering the last time they were together; Juliette and the Sims were clearly at odds.

But it soon becomes clear what’s changed—Juliette has no memory. While she remains a powerful symbol as the person who was sent out to clean and survived, she doesn’t remember anything that led to that moment. She’s a puppet for the Sims, who use her popularity to put a new regime in place. It’s a regime that seems more open-minded and based on democracy, bringing the people together. But they are the puppet masters pulling the strings.

Silo season 3. Photo Courtesy of Apple.

It's so bad that Juliette doesn’t even recognize those who were once her friends. She’s been told that she survived by finding a mechanical shed and barely survived her encounter with Bernard, who perished in the fire. In reality, we learn that Robert Sims killed Bernard, helping to solidify his power. It also doesn’t take long to learn that Camille is giving Juliette some pills that are suppressing and erasing her memory.

It’s not totally working. Some of Juliette’s memories are breaking through, enough for her to begin to question this new reality. Juliette also has people trying to bring her back to herself. As we end, she receives a secret message in her dinner delivery promising answers.

Life in the past

Meanwhile, we intersperse the present with the past, picking things up with Daniel again. But first, we meet his sister (Jessica Findlay Brown). She is acting cloak-and-dagger leading to a meeting in the park. She urges Daniel to get on the committee that is forming a response to Iran, saying it could be of vital importance. Daniel doesn’t understand what is going on, but he’s worried about his sister, who we learn is a fighter pilot.

Silo season 3. Photo Courtesy of Apple.

Daniel approaches a ranking senator (Laura Innes) to ask for an appointment. She says she’ll do what she can. Later, her aide and daughter (Morven Christie) call Daniel with an update. His sister has been sent on a secret mission to attack Iran. He’s summoned down to get more information.

As we watch, the mission goes badly. The plans in her group are attacked and all go down. She also is shot down. Daniel learns that she'd been shot down but was found alive. His sister is being brought back to the United States, but she has a traumatic brain injury. When Daniel comes to find her, she, too, can’t remember anything. It seems clear the theme of memory loss across time will come into play this season.

Silo is a complex show that has a lot of complex ideas. This season feels like a reset in a lot of ways after a season 2 that felt uneven and drew some criticism. Splitting it along two timelines is interesting as it promises answers about what the Silos are, why they were built, and what happened to cause humanity to go underground. If you’re in on the premise, this premier should leave you excited.

Silo streams Fridays on Apple TV. Check back next week as we recap all the action of season 3.