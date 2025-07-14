Slow Horses gets exciting renewal news ahead of season 5 premiere

Slow Horses season 5, which begins on Sept. 24, promises to be a highlight of the television calendar this year, but fans of the show are in for a treat in 2026 and 2027, too: Slow Horses has just been renewed for season 7 before its fifth has even aired.

Starring veteran actor Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour, The Dark Knight trilogy), Jack Lowden (Dunkirk, Wolf Hall), and Kristin Scott Thomas (Mission: Impossible, Darkest Hour) among many others, Slow Horses is a British drama about failed MI5 spies being forced to work boring desk jobs, overseen by Jackson Lamb (Oldman). Of course, that would make for boring viewing (and reading), so things have been more complicated and dangerous than that over the course of the four currently-aired seasons.

Kristin Scott Thomas and James Callis in "Slow Horses," premiering September 24, 2025 on Apple TV+ | Apple

Slow Horses season 6 and 7 in the works

The announcement of season 7 is pretty exciting, given the volatile state of TV streamers. After season 6 was greenlit last year, there were assumptions that a seventh would happen because of the source material, but for news to come this early is a major win for the platform and fans of the show. Apple TV+ has never shied away from announcing a show's renewal far in advance, but it bodes well that the streamer continues to confidently back its original projects.

Each season so far aired has been based on one of the first four novels in the Slough House series. Seasons 5 and 6 will adapt the next three books (London Rules, Joe Country, and Slough House), with newly announced season 7 to tackle the final of the eight main books, Bad Actors.

After that, the show's future seems uncertain. While it seems likely that Slow Horses will not have a season 8, potential spinoffs based on other books in the universe could be on the table, particularly depending on how well these seasons perform.

Apple TV+ didn't elaborate on further details about Slow Horses season 7, including the episode count or the release window. However, each season of the series has had six episodes, making season 7 will more than likely follow suit. Additionally, the series has released a season per year since its two-season debut in 2022. We can expect season 6 in 2026 and season 7 in 2027

Slow Horses season 1-4 are available now, and season 5 airs on Sept. 24 on Apple TV+.

