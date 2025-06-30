Smoke is catching fire on Apple TV+, but when do new episodes drop? (release schedule)

What's better than getting swept up in a thrilling, mysterious drama series during the summertime? Thankfully, there many options on that front care of various streaming services, but Apple TV+ has the ultimate crime thriller on their hands. From best-selling author Dennis Lehane, Smoke has officially caught fire and ignited the can't-miss series of the summer!

In the series, Taron Egerton stars as Dave Gudsen, an arson investigator and former firefighter, who takes on the intriguing case of two serial arsonists wreaking havoc in the Pacific Northwest. Jurnee Smollett also stars as Michelle Calderon, a detective assisting Dave with the arson investigation. But as the audience learned after the two-episode premiere, there's a shocking twist.

Apart from Egerton and Smollett teaming up as investigators, the Smoke cast also includes Rafe Spall, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Greg Kinnear, and John Leguizamo. Between the cast and the story, Smoke will have us all hooked until the very last second of its nine-episode season. But when do new episodes drop on Apple TV+?

Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett in "Smoke," premiering June 27, 2025 on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple

When to watch new episodes of Smoke on Apple TV+

Smoke made its premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 27 with its first two episodes out of the nine-episode run. After those two episodes, the streamer drops one episode weekly on Fridays through the season finale, which arrives on Aug. 15. It's a relatively quick run for the series, as it will only be on the air for less than one month's time, but releasing weekly still allows us to savor the story.

Even though Apple TV+ states that new episodes of the crime thriller are released on Fridays, those of us in the United States are often able to watch the streamer's original series a bit earlier. Expect to catch new episodes of Smoke released at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Thursday evenings. By Friday, the latest episode will be available to stream worldwide. Keep an eye on your watch list to see exactly when new episodes are available to watch!

Take a closer look at when every episode of Smoke will be released:

Episode # Episode Title Release Date Episode 1 "Pilot" Friday, June 27 Episode 2 "Your Happy Makes Me Sad" Friday, June 27 Episode 3 "Weird Milk" Friday, July 4 Episode 4 "Strawberry" Friday, July 11 Episode 5 "Size Matters" Friday, July 18 Episode 6 "Manhood" Friday, July 25 Episode 7 "Whitewashed Tombs" Friday, August 1 Episode 8 "Mercy" Friday, August 8 Episode 9 "Mirror, Mirror" Friday, August 15

If you were wondering whether there would be a new episode of Smoke released on the Fourth of July, you don't have to worry about missing a week. Apple TV+ will still be dropping a brand-new episode on July 4 that won't conflict with the holiday. After all of your holiday activities outside, it's the perfect show to tuck into at night or over the weekend to get swept back into the mystery.

Smoke has already earned mostly positive reception from critics and currently holds a 70% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Egerton and Smollett's performances have been particularly praised, but that's no surprise given how talented they are! Whether you're tuning in for the leading stars, as a fan of Lehane's previous work as an author, or because the show just sounds too good to pass up, now you know when to set your reminders for new episodes throughout the summer!

Smoke releases new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.

