Smoke season 1 episode 3 recap: A slow week in the investigation

This post contains spoilers from Smoke season 1 episode 3 on Apple TV+.

When you have a reveal like we saw at the end of episode 2—where we learned our protagonist Dave (Taron Egerton) is actually an arsonist—it’s natural to wonder what comes next. In the case of Smoke, the new series streaming on Apple TV+, it’s a quiet episode. This week’s installment, “Weird Milk,” is the shortest so far, clocking in at just 42 minutes. While we spend time with all three of our key players, there’s not a lot of forward movement. Let’s dive in and see where we’re headed.

The investigation continues

For Calderone (Jurnee Smollett) the loss of one suspect has clarified her thoughts on the case. We learned at the end of episode 2 that she’s suspected her partner, Dave. But she’s not ready to share her theory with anyone. Still, as we open this week, we see she’s started a suspect board in her house to follow her partner. The gut suspicion is there, but she needs evidence.

With Dave busy at home, Calderone spends her time looking for that evidence. But Dave is smart, and he’s versed in this world. Evidence is proving hard to come by. When she does find a cigarette that could provide proof, but the police won’t test it. That leaves Calderone back at square one on evidence, despite her suspicions.

Taron Egerton and Journee Smollett in "Smoke," now streaming on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple

Dave, meanwhile, is trying to play the dutiful husband. He blew up at Ashley (Hannah Emily Anderson) last week. Now, he’s trying to atone and prove he can be there for her and her son. It’s a noble effort, but there remains an icy space between them. He’s still writing, though, and using that as a means of working out some leads.

Despite what he does in his free time, Dave is still a decent investigator. He comes up with a theory regarding the milk jug arsonist. He shares with Calderone, and it proves a promising lead. While Chief Harvey (Greg Kinnear) won’t give them the resources Calderone wants to investigate, it’s still some place to start.

But that’s not Calderone’s only problem. She’s still weighed down by memories of the past and a fiery incident with her mom. With a parole hearing coming up, her family has urged her to let it go. But she can’t. Instead, she turns up at the hearing and states, emphatically, her belief that her mother is still a danger and still needs to be in prison. That sets her at odds with her family, but Calderone is used to being alone at this point.

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine in "Smoke," now streaming on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple

Freddy's managerial dreams

Meanwhile, our other player Freddy (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine), is still trying to find his way forward. Last week, he got the bug to apply to be manager at Coop’s Chicken. He got a fresh cut and a fresh look, and he’s ready to apply. But his co-workers don’t believe he’s likely to get the job, or that it’s even worth it. That causes him to lash out a bit. As he starts a small fire, it appears he’s close to losing control. But Freddy holds it together.

The interview, however, doesn’t go well. He’s not a well-spoken man, nor does he have much of a vision. Being loyal and a hard worker isn’t enough. As we close this week, the second round of interviews are due in the morning and Freddy doesn’t have an e-mail. He sits there, compulsively updating, hoping to hear good news that we know isn’t coming. What will that mean for a firebug who preys on people’s happiness when he’s feeling low? My guess is nothing good.

I loved the pilot of Smoke. It moved at a good pace and introduced some interesting characters and potential. The second episode was wild with its big reveal at the end and a big incident for Calderone. By contrast, this episode was quiet and a bit dull. It’s only 42 minutes, but it felt longer simply because it lacked the action and pace of previous weeks. But this is a nine-episode series, and we know it’s going to be a slow build. Will the week-to-week format hamper enthusiasm for the story? It might if we don’t get a bit more progress. I’m hopeful we’ll get a bit more forward momentum in the weeks to come.

New episodes of Smoke drop on Apple TV+ on Fridays. We’re here recapping the action each week. Check back next Friday for more from the world of Smoke.

