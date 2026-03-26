Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen episode 2 recap: What happened to Rachel's wedding dress?

We might still now know what the "very bad thing" that's going to happen is in Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, but the first episode sure gave us a number of bad things. Like the creepy man at the bar, the ominous introduction of the Sorry Man, and the chilling warning Rachel received to not marry Nicky. What could go wrong with all of those really good omens just stacking up?

Sarcasm, of course, but Rachel doesn't seem too phased in the opening of Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen episode 2, which opens four days before the wedding as she and Nicky join his family for brunch at Somerhouse. Victoria gives a speech about Nicky and then offers some advice about marriage and time and sacrifices. It's an interesting if not odd speech.

Back in their room, Rachel shows Nicky that note she received, and they try to figure out who could have sent it to her, possibly one of their exes. She wonders if it could have been one of his family members. While talking about the note and their worries, Rachel realizes that her wedding dress has been removed from the closet. Even with all the stress, Nicky remains optimistic.

Rachel walks around the house and overhears talking about keeping a secret from Rachel about Victoria, which wouldn't be weird if everything wasn't weird. She next finds Nicky's nephew Jude looking at blood on the floor, which Rachel identifies as hers from her nose bleed. Now Jude worries that the Sorry Man is going to kill Rachel. His dad, Jules, assures him not to worry.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen. Jennifer Jason Leigh as Victoria in episode 102 of Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Rachel's wedding dress goes missing before her awkward fitting

After Jules is a bit creepy, Nicky breaks the bad news that they might have left her wedding dress with their friends, and he's willing to drive and pick it up. While he's away, Victoria suggests trying on her wedding dress and Nellie and Portia help make it Rachel's own. All three of them poke and prod at Rachel and the dress like she's a doll. Victoria takes Rachel's engagement ring and gives her a family heirloom. They are all very insistent and circle her like sharks.

Rachel learns that 100 people are coming to the wedding, which goes against her belief that it's a small, family only wedding. Turns out, it is family only, but they have a large family. Portia opens a bottle of champagne, and the cork shatters the mirror and sends a shard of glass into her arm. She yanks it out, but Nellie whisks her away to the bathroom. Meanwhile, Victoria teaches Rachel to rub pearls on her teeth to test if they're fake or real. They're real, and Victoria puts them on her.

Anyone else thinking they would call off the wedding after this? Victoria again makes it weird and apologizes for "what this will do to you both." Rachel's shocked to find herself with tears streaming down her cheeks. She calls Nicky to vent about how awkward everything has been and asks him to turn around and come back. Oddly enough, she finds her dress bag under the bed, but it doesn't contain her dress.

She follows strange noises through the house until she finds a ripped piece of her dress on the ground. Inside Portia's bedroom, which is a total mess, she also spots a book about supernatural rituals. While flipping through its pages, she follows another noise in the hall and sees a dog walking away. She hides while hearing Portia passing by and complaining about her. She goes back into the fitting room and gets her ring back, later happening upon Boris.

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen. (L to R) Camila Morrone as Rachel Harkin, Adam DiMarco as Nicky Cunningham in episode 102 of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

The truth about Nicky's mom comes out

He's surprised that she's in Victoria's dress and demands her to take it off, seemingly hurt that she's even wearing. In Jules' room, she searches for her dress again and finds a case containing pentobarbital sodium and needles. He catches her snooping and decides to play a game of hot-cold. She thinks she's going to find her dress, but he says she's hot when she's standing in front of the mirror... because she's wearing a wedding dress. Isn't he hilarious?

He helps her unbutton the dress since she can't get out of it and she quickly returns to her own room. Nicky still isn't back from his adventure and she's spiraling. Who can blame her? After hanging up, she sees someone outside with a flashlight. She's still on edge at dinner as everyone acts like everything's normal. When she asks when the sound she hears is, they write it off as the neighbor's snowplow. Personally, she's the perfect amount of paranoid.

Rachel fakes a call from Nicky to leave the table and venture outside to do her own investigative work. She trudges into the woods armed with only her iPhone flashlight but finds her wedding dress hung up into the air between trees and fashioned on some kind of stick doll. Freaked out, she follows another sound deeper into the woods, finding Boris digging a whole in the ground under a tent. Officially afraid, she runs away and he chases after her.

Luckily, she runs into Nicky on the way back and hops into his car. She believes his family doesn't want him to marry her and wants to sacrifice her to the devil after the display she just found. She also has a theory that his dad, Boris, is the Sorry Man after finding him digging a grave. He's supportive, but he gets out of the car to talk to his family, who are all gathered around in front of them.

When they get back to the house, Boris explains that Victoria is dying of an aggressive brain tumor. Treatment didn't work, and they have been planning her death for months. But they're excited to have one last family celebration for Nicky and Rachel's wedding. Nicky, it turns out, didn't know about his mother's brain tumor. Rachel feels bad that she ruined their plan, but no one's mad at her (as if they should be). Nellie returns Rachel's necklace to her and asks about her dress.

She realizes that Jude stole the dress and did the whole display to save her from the Sorry Man. They assure him that the Sorry Man isn't real and he doesn't have anything to worry about. They repeat "the Sorry Man isn't real" over and over and over, hoping Jude believes it. After another interesting evening, Rachel crawls back into bed with Nicky, but outside, there's still an ominous, mysterious figure. Maybe the Sorry Man is actually real after all.