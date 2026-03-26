Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen episode 5 recap: A cursed rehearsal dinner

After everything came out about Rachel's past and the curse in episode 4, Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen episode 5 begins with Rachel determined to go through with the wedding. She's sure that Nicky is her soulmate (92 percent at least), but Jules is doubtful and wants her to be completely sure. When she gets back in bed with Nicky, she seems to be making up that last eight percent.

In the morning, still two days away from their wedding, Rachel and Nicky smoke a joint and prepare for their rehearsal dinner in the midst of a growing snowstorm. Once the occasion arrives, it's full of people and slightly overwhelming for Rachel. Boris gives a speech about the love he shares with Victoria and how they met while he was working as a doctor. It's a charming story about soulmates.

During the party, Rachel is pulled in a lot of different directions, fielding advice about marriage and small talk. While talking with Portia, her cousin Kiki, and Kiki's husband Doug, Rachel shares the story about how she met Nicky three years ago as she had a panic attack before boarding an airplane she had a bad feeling about. He offered to drive with her and said, "I think you just saved my life."

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen. (L to R) Jennifer Jason Leigh as Victoria, Ted Levine as Boris in episode 105 of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

In the middle of telling her story, Nell pulls her aside and asks how she's feeling about the curse. She's still sure that Nicky's her soulmate. Throughout the party, she keeps retelling the story of how she and Nicky met to different people, downing drinks each time. On one of the retellings, Jules attempts to poke holes in the story, likely attempting to create doubt about the curse.

Nicky informs Rachel that the man who punched Nicky at the rest stop, the one whose baby was left in the care, is a caterer at their party, and he and Nicky went to elementary school together. Will this add up to anything more than a coincidence? We'll find out. Per someone's advice, Rachel and Nicky spend five minutes having uninterrupted eye contact. Rachel's expression changes quickly.

She asks him about why he was in Austin when they first met. Clearly, having time to think is allowing Jule's seeds of doubt to bloom. While looking at him, she has a flash of her death, which looked a lot like her mother's. Something distracts her and causes her to look behind her. She pulls him away to dance, which leads to more conversations with guests.

Nicky lied to Rachel when they first met

Jules scours social media looking for the girl Nicky dated before Rachel. He's certain that something isn't adding up in the story of how he and Rachel met. He feels like it's his responsibility to make sure Rachel doesn't die since Ali told him to keep this from happening to Rachel before she died. He finally finds "Girl Nicky," Nicky Stewart, and realizes the plot hole in the story.

When Jules asks why the flight attendants weren't also calling Nicky's name, Nicky immediately seems flustered. But Jules continues his excavation of their relationship and reveals that when met Rachel, he was still dating Girl Nicky, but she dumped him right before. Jules accuses Nicky of being codependent and finding Rachel to save him because he wasn't even supposed to be on the flight.

After Jules tells Rachel he thinks he just saved her life, Nicky tackles him and everything starts to go wrong. Rachel runs into a waiter and gets wine all over her just as Somerhouse loses power. Back in their room, Rachel has it out with Nicky about how he lied about everything, including why he was in Austin. He doesn't see the problem about how they met. She's also mad he invited her dad to the wedding.

Portia grabs Rachel and Nicky from their room for dinner by candlelight in the midst of their fight. Rachel changed into a t-shirt, which Portia doesn't appreciate, but Rachel finally doesn't take her criticism. During dinner, Rachel gives a speech and admits the truth about the curse. Her speech is met with a smattering of applause and confused looks, but at least the curse is out in the open.