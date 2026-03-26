Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen episode 8 recap: Does Rachel survive the curse?

Following a wild series of twists and turns, it all comes down to the Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen finale. In the previous episode, Rachel raced against the clock in order to gather all of the ingredients she needed to complete the ritual that would turn her into Nicky's soulmate — if she isn't already — and save her life. The family gathered at the altar waiting for Rachel.

It's unclear if she actually drank the potion, but episode 8 opens with Rachel walking down the aisle in her wedding dress as the family and all of the guests watch on in excitement as Nicky turns over her veil. Rachel reads the vows that she wrote, and it's revealed that after everything she went through, she didn't end up drinking the potion and going through with the ritual. Jules and Nell realize this.

She tells Nicky that she believes he is her soulmate, and that admission brings him to tears. Nicky's vows and promises are equally as sweet, which leads into the exchange of the rings. Rachel says "I do" and places the ring on Nicky's finger, but when it's Nicky's turn, he hesitates to say "I do." He realizes that he doesn't want to get married and have their relationship change. She walks out.

Nicky thinks that he's "freeing" them from the institution of marriage after what he's learned about his parents' marriage, but she's furious that he's walking back on their wedding knowing that the curse is hanging over their heads. He's failing to realizing that they have to getting married before sundown. Nicky leaving Rachel at the altar is not quite the twist that anyone was expecting from the wedding day!

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen. (L to R) Jennifer Jason Leigh as Victoria, Camila Morrone as Rachel Harkin in episode 108 of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

The curse transfers to Nicky's bloodline

Meanwhile, Victoria's mad at Boris for telling Nicky the truth, and Portia's trying to keep all of the guest supplied with copious amounts of alcohol. Rachel and Nicky are back in their room having a drag-out fight about their relationship, and Death has entered the chat, wafting around the guests at the reception. People were betting against the wedding ceremony actually happening.

Rachel realizes that Nicky believes that marriage is the curse and that he doesn't actually believe in the curse that she has been trying to outrun. Their fight continues as they break down the core issues of the differences that have made their relationship incompatible. It's been hours since their wedding, and Jules finally tries to interrupt their fight. He believes in the curse.

As their argument escalates, the guests begin dancing at the reception and the family breaks into the room to end the fight. Jules insists that they have to get married before sundown, which is now only minutes away. Victoria convinces Nicky to move forward with the wedding, but now it's Rachel who isn't on board with marrying him. Oh, how the tables turn.

The Witness watches the sunset as Rachel finally decides that she's not going to help Nicky this time. She's done breaking her back for him when he couldn't do one thing for her. Death enters the room and makes a beeline for Victoria. Her nose begins to bleed, as does a man's on the dancefloor... and then a woman's... and then more and more people until it's a bloody massacre.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen. Adam DiMarco as Nicky Cunningham in Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Does Rachel die in Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen?

The curse has officially hit the Cunningham family members that didn't marry their soulmates. Jude hides under a table as the floor floods with blood, and Jules carries him to safety. The entirety of Somerhouse as a is literally bloody mess. Jules and Nicky haven't been hit by the curse yet, but Portia, who's secretly married, begins to bleed next.

Nicky rushes to Rachel to go through with the wedding, but she believes it's too late. They all beg her to agree, and The Witness signed the papers. Rachel walks out as her face pours out blood. She passes out in the snow in the outdoor room in the center of the house. The curse appears to have reverted back to Rachel as she lies in a pool of blood, but Portia dies, too.

Jules, Nell, and Jude are among the few people who survived the spread of the curse, and they realize that Jules and Nell are soulmates. Nicky's also still alive and finds Rachel's lifeless body in the solarium. He knocks on the glass, but in the morning, Death finally kills The Witness and brings Rachel back to life. She awakens in the snow and enters her room in her bloody wedding dress.

Nicky lies on the bed clutching the teddy bear she gave him, not registering that Rachel's alive. She leaves the room and meets Jude in the hall. She apologizes that this happened to him and warns him to be careful about who he chooses to marry. But she will be there because she's now the new Witness, punished with being present at every wedding in Nicky's bloodline.

She finds "Your Turn" written in blood by the former Witness on one of the tables and steals money and her mothers bracelet from his dead body. Having changed into a suit, she leaves Somerhouse with one suitcase and becomes the new owner of The Witness' truck, the one with "Just Married" written on the back. She lights and joint and discovers she's cursed to listen to "We Will Not Be Lovers" by The Waterboys over and over. She drives away from Somerhouse, throwing her ring out the window.