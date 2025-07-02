It's been over two years since a new season of South Park premiered on Comedy Central and well over a year since the most recent special episode dropped on Paramount+. Fans of the veteran adult animated comedy were looking forward to the season 27 premiere on July 9, but the network delivered some unfortunate news one week before the intended premiere date.

Unforunately, South Park season 27 will premiere later than expected. Comedy Central pushed the season 27 premiere to Wednesday, July 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. After a two year wait for new episodes, what's two more weeks? Well, as it turns out, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have slammed the postponement and its connection to the Paramount merger that's put the series in chaos.

South Parks season 27 premiere postponed two weeks

The creators shared their statement on social media: "This merger is a sh-t show and it’s f-cking up South Park. We are at the studio working on new episodes and we hope the fans get to see them somehow." The duo are referring to the merger between Comedy Central's parent company Paramount Global and Skydance Media. It's still not solidified almost one year later.

The connection between the merger and the South Park season 27 premiere delay isn't immediately known, though it could have something to do with the show's streaming rights. The 26-season library of content for the animated series was sold to Warner Bros. Discovery for $500 million to stream on Max, and while that deal lapsed in June, the series remains available to stream on Max.

South Park was expected to begin streaming on Paramount+, either exclusively or in addition to Max, but only the Paramount+ exclusive specials. As of this writing, talks are ongoing about the show's streaming home and future, including where season 27 episodes will land after airing on Comedy Central. That could be Max or Paramount+, but it could also be both!

It's clear that Parker and Stone are exhausted with the constant back and forth about the streaming rights as well as the merger that's holding the show back. They want to get the show back on the air and give fans new episodes. It also doesn't help that South Park is known for it's of-the-moment social commentary and holding it back runs the risk of certain plots and jokes being outdated.

South Park was expected to begin streaming on Paramount+ this month, and while it still can, a lot of question marks remain about where the show will land. But the show won't be going anywhere for a long while. Parker and Stone signed a deal for $900 million that extends their deal through 2027 and keep the series on the air until at least season 30. That 2027 deal is coming up quick!

More streaming TV news and updates from Show Snob: