Get a peek at how Spartacus: House of Ashur is reimagining the franchise’s story!

I don’t know about you guys, but I never get enough of historical fiction dramas and epic action series and films. Not only do they present us with specific depictions and reimaginings of key moments throughout history, but they also introduce us to the fascinating people—real and imagined—who endured such brutal times. As of late, we’ve seen a heavy focus on a couple of my favorite historical topics, Ancient Rome and gladiators. No film or series has better focused on and depicted gladiatorial life like Starz hit franchise Spartacus, which is set to return later this year with a new installment. Here’s a peek at how Spartacus: House of Ashur is reimagining the franchise’s story.

We first met Ashur in the series premiere, Spartacus: Blood and Sand. He was not a popular character. As a gladiator-turned-assassin for the House of Batiatus, he was villainous and resentful, as he could no longer fight due to a leg injury. Ashur was arrogant and diabolical. The kind of guy who sought out other people’s weaknesses to use against them. He didn’t last long and died early in season 3’s Vengeance, after an epic decapitation.

Spartacus: House of Ashur explores the questions: "What if Ashur hadn’t died on Mount Vesuvius, and what if he had been gifted the ludus (gladiator school) once owned by Batiatus in return for aiding the Romans in killing Spartacus and putting an end to the slave rebellion?," per Starz. Though there isn't a release date yet, the new show is expected to premiere sometime in fall 2025. In the meantime, check out the teaser trailer below!

These questions indeed turn the world of the infamous gladiatorial franchise upside down and no doubt ensure that we fans are going to be well entertained as we’re led through a gamut of emotions and tension. Sprinkle in the fact that House of Ashur promises to be “a history-bending, erotic, thrilling, roller-coaster experience that builds on everything that made the original series a colossal [success]." And, ladies and gentlemen, this teaser trailer says we have an epic hit on our hands.

Nick Tarabay reprises his role as the titular character, and Graham McTavish (Outlander) will co-star as Korris, Ashur’s Doctore. Tenika Davis (Beacon 23) will star as Achillia, a fierce gladiatrix (something new and that I, for one, can’t wait to see!), and Steven S. DeKnight (Daredevil) will continue to helm the franchise as executive producer and showrunner. Rick Jacobson and Aaron Helbing also serve as executive producers.

Spartacus: Blood and Sand was released in 2010 and follows the plight of Spartacus, who was torn from everything and everyone he knew and loved, as he is forced into slavery and condemned to the gladiator’s arena. The retelling of the infamous gladiator who led a rebellion against Rome is raw, primal, bloody, and brutal, and it’s fight choreography is brilliantly entertaining to watch. From the looks of the teaser trailer, House of Ashur will take it all to the next level.

So while we wait, immerse yourself in plenty of gladiatorial action by rewatching Spartacus: Blood and Sand, Spartacus: Gods of the Arena, Spartacus: Vengeance, and Spartacus: War of the Gods on Starz.

Spartacus: House of Ashur premieres in fall 2025 on Starz.