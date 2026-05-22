Spider-Noir release date, time, cast, and what to expect

Thanks to the Spider-Verse series of animated films, famous actor Nicolas Cage brought to life a fan-favorite Marvel character by the name of Spider-Noir, also known as The Spider. The Spider-Verse movies follow Peter Parker as he interacts with Spider-People from several parallel universes, and perhaps the most intriguing was Cage's dramatic persona.

Now bringing Spider-Noir to the smaller screens of television, Nicolas Cage is leading a talented cast of performers such as Lamorne Morris and Li Jun Li, who play Robbie Robertson and Cat Hardy, respectively.

When does Spider-Noir premiere?

Spider-Noir is getting an interesting release on MGM+ and Prime Video.

Consisting of eight episodes, the first season of Spider-Noir will be released on Monday, May 25, via the MGM+ streaming service. Two days later, it's available worldwide by virtue of Prime Video, on Wednesday, May 27.

You can also watch the series on the MGM cable channel. MGM is releasing all eight episodes, consecutively, on Monday, May 25. Basically, each episode will air 45 minutes apart beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.

We shared the release schedule for Spider-Noir on the MGM channel.

Episode 1: 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday, May 25

Episode 2: 3:15 p.m. ET on Monday, May 25

Episode 3: 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday, May 25

Episode 4: 4:45 p.m. ET on Monday, May 25

Episode 5: 5:35 p.m. ET on Monday, May 25

Episode 6: 6:25 p.m. ET on Monday, May 25

Episode 7: 7:05 p.m. ET on Monday, May 25

Episode 8: 7:50 p.m. ET on Monday, May 25

What is Spider-Noir about?

Set in an alternate world that's molded after a 1930s New York City, this upcoming superhero series is sure to hit home with fans of the film noir cinematic style. It revolves around Ben Reilly—that being The Spider's alter ego—as he comes out of retirement to wear the mask once more after retiring from vigilantism, taking one more case as a super private detective.

Classic plot, but something that makes Spider-Noir particularly unique is that it's able to be viewed in two different formats: black and white, or color. It should make for quite the unique experience, and perhaps it will create a sort of revisitable nature.

Certain performers looked at film noirs from Hollywood past to find inspiration for their respective performances, like with how Nicolas Cage based his "undercover" persona on Humphrey Bogart's work in The Big Sleep (1946).

The show is developed by Oren Uziel, an underrated screenwriter who holds credits on such films as 22 Jump Street (2014) and The Cloverfield Paradox (2018). This marks his first role as a showrunner, and in a similar vein, Nicolas Cage has never before starred in a television series. He's of course among the more popular actors that Hollywood has to offer, so it should be interesting to see him transition over to television.

Both he and Oren Uziel have spoken about their work on this superhero noir on a couple of public occasions, one example being with an Esquire interview in which Cage shined tremendous light on his in-depth acting process.

"For me, this character was 70 percent Bogart, and 30 percent Bugs Bunny,” he said. “I was basically Mel Blanc doing Bogart, with that sarcastic sense of humor. But it’s a hundred percent me.”

Fascinating insight from Cage, who took inspiration from the acting style of Humphrey Bogart and the idiosyncracies of Bugs Bunny when becoming this superhero persona.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for reviews of each episode!