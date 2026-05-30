Spider-Noir season 1 episode 2 review: Tread Lightly

Streaming on Prime Video, the superhero series Spider-Noir continues to excel here with episode 2.

Accepting the case that was offered by Cat at the end of the Spider-Noir pilot, Ben Reilly kicks off episode 2 by agreeing to investigate Flint Marko's disappearance. There's a wonderful trio of performances in the episode's opening scene—one from Nicolas Cage as the show's titular character, along with Li Jun Li as Felicia "Cat" Hardy and Karen Rodriguez as Janet Ruiz.

The lattermost character is Ben's secretary, and she agrees with her boss that their new client harbors a secret. Sticking to the job, Ben goes to Flint Marko's apartment to look for potential clues, this being one of many plot threads encompassed in Spider-Noir episode 2.

There's also a scene of antagonist Finbar "Finn" Byrne, also known as Silvermane, conversing with one of his associates about Marko's disappearance. This indicates that Marko was also in cahoots with the supervillain Silvermane, whose mansion was burned down in episode 1 by Jimmy Addison, the criminal with pyrokinesis.

Making great headway in his newfound case, Ben found in Marko's apartment that the criminal was in World War 1, and the same thing goes for Jimmy Addison. It's then that Ben questions the femme fatale character Felicia "Cat" Hardy before he's captured by Silvermane's henchmen.

The antagonist is looking to discover who hired Addison to burn down his mansion, but before he can actually get his hands on Ben Reilly to enact a line of questioning, the private investigator escapes confinement by jumping from a moving car.

Going to meet Addison's widow is Ben's right-hand man Robbie Robertson, a journalist who tracks down the woman he's looking for at the Geoffrey Hotel, where he extracts meaningful info about the case in a rather gripping scene. Showing up as Vera Addison is actress Whitney Rice, who's reveling in a luxurious lifestyle from the money her husband accrued by burning Silvermane's mansion.

Over at Ben's office, Silvermane's henchmen threaten Janet and trash the place. This leads Ben to don the Spider suit and confront Silvermane, going to the docks and, in turn, threatening the antagonist. It's later revealed by Robbie that this action actually led to the preservation of Silvermane's safety, as the police were planning to ambush the docks before Ben had arrived.

Lots of moving plot threads here in episode 2, and some of them played out with compelling action scenes. Some great character moments of course arose as well, and none of this even accounted for the episode's performances.

Among the funnier shows of the year, Spider-Noir largely excels in its humor by virtue of the performers, with such names as Lamorne Morris and Karen Rodriguez truly shining as Joe "Robbie" Robertson and Janet Ruiz, respectively. Stealing the show is Nicolas Cage, whose first foray into television will likely accrue recognition when the Emmys roll around.

No telling how Ben will rebound after ruining the plan of the police, but whatever episode 2 of Spider-Noir may bring, Show Snob will be on the case!