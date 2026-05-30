Spider-Noir season 1 episode 3 review: Double Cross

Keeping his enemies close, Ben Reilly kicks off the plot of Spider-Noir episode 3 by taking a case from Silvermane. The latter character discovers that it was Alfred Morris, the incumbent New York City mayor, who tipped off the police about his liquor transfer, all of these plot points being delineated in a quick and seamless fashion.

It's a tense scene between Ben and Silvermane as they discuss potential leads, and the villain ties together plot threads by bringing up Flint Marko, the super-powered character who went missing at the end of episode 1.

Lead character Ben Reilly proves his prowess as a private investigator here in episode 3, collecting several clues at the hospital when talking to incumbent mayor Alfred Morris.

Going to question Lincoln, his journalist friend Robbie Robertson witnesses a skirmish with the police. The two supervillains in Lonnie Lincoln and Flint Marko—also known as Tombstone and Sandman—are forced to use their powers in a rather thrilling set piece.

This episode of Spider-Noir puts technical filmmaking on front-and-center display, with subtle dynamics of sound design and careful camerawork working in wonderful tandem to create an electrifying experience. There are shots of Robbie taking photos of the skirmish that grant Spider-Noir a particular visual uniqueness, and this sort of originality can be seen throughout the series.

We should also mention the music, how the jazz-based score is inspired by such classic films as Elevator to the Gallows (1958). The music perfectly punctuates the fast-paced, well-delivered dialogue, such as with a scene of Ben and Cat Hardy discussing the intentions of Silvermane.

Soon thereafter, Janet the secretary discovers that Flint Marko, Jimmy Addison, and Lonnie Lincoln were prisoners of war. In another New York City corner, Ben finds out that it was actually Cat Hardy who hired Addison to burn down Silvermane's mansion, this revelation pushing the plot along wonderfully to the episode 3 midpoint.

He approaches Vera Addison and offers a hefty sum for her to leave town, attempting to keep her from exposing Cat as the rat in Silvermane's coalition. He collects said money by donning his Spidey suit and breaking into Silvermane's vault, this being another sequence that's rendered particularly thrilling through careful camerawork and sound design.

There's then a tryst between Marko and Cat, but the former has a debilitating condition that slowly turns his skin to glass. He experiences physical setbacks and runs away from Cat, and meanwhile, Ben hands over $1,000 to Vera Addison as a bribe for her to leave town.

He's then told by a local orphan boy named Frankie—one of the episode's highlights—that Cat Hardy is headed to Penn Station. After meeting up, two are soon captured by Silvermane's closest associate Winston, who takes Ben and Cat directly to his boss.

Ending with a shocking sequence in which Winston is framed by Ben and subsequently shot by Silvermane, episode 3 of Spider-Noir proves another fine installment of the latest superhero show exclusive to Prime Video. Here's hoping episode 4 can keep the momentum intact—stay tuned on Show Snob to see how it all turns out!