Spider-Noir season 1 episode 4 review: A Mistake I'll Never Make Again

The fourth episode of Spider-Noir kicks off in the Alcove nightclub, this scene revolving around a discussion between Ben and Silvermane about raids on the latter's booze shipments. Performing in the background is the talented Cat Hardy, who joins the discussion after her set.

Great scene, one that shows how well the three lead actors have embodied their respective characters, with physical nuances and pinpoint intonations guiding them to on-screen greatness.

In my review of Spider-Noir episode 3, much was made about the show's technical prowess—the cinematography, sound design, etc. Here in episode 4, it's the performers who particularly shine, like when Brendan Gleeson and Li Jun Li's characters have a discussion about how Winston turned out to be the rat in Silvermane's regime.

Demanding the audience's attention like his character commands his subordinates, Brendan Gleeson shines as the primary antagonist, and much could be said about the performance from Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson the journalist. The latter character joins Janet the secretary in Ben's office to question Lonnie Lincoln, also known as Tombstone.

Great scene as the trio play cards and Tombstone reveals meaningful insight about his background, while another notable exchange here in episode 4 can be seen with Ben and Cat. Even more exposition is delivered here by Ben as he reveals information about how his fiancee died, how his catching a criminal resulted in her death.

That was the catalyst for Ben giving up life as the Spider, but he omits that part from the story so as not to reveal his secret identity to Cat his newfound love interest. Their scene is punctuated by one of Janet, Robbie, and Tombstone continuing their card game, along with a sequence of Silvermane and Marko threatening the mayor.

These three plot threads meet in the Diamond District, where a metahuman named Dirk Leydon is terrorizing the streets. He's confronted by the Spider, who gets knocked around by Leydon's electricity powers while Robbie joins some bystanders and documents the affair. Of course, the set piece ends with the Spider on top, and it's then that the mayor capitalizes on the moment by announcing the two as a team in an attempt to bolster his campaign.

Things in Spider-Noir are coming to head, particularly evident when Cat visits Ben at his apartment and deduces his secret identity. The two share a kiss before the episode fades to black, this being the show's midpoint that twisted everything around.

A lot went down in episode 4 of Spider-Noir, the hot new superhero series among the Prime Video library. It's a show that doesn't rely on a particular element of storytelling or filmmaking in order to maintain quality—from the writing and performances to cinematography and sound design, Spider-Noir excels around every corner of production, and the same can likely be said when episode 5 rolls around. Be sure to check out our Show Snob review to see if that's the case.