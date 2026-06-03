Spider-Noir season 1 episode 7 review: Nobody's Hero

The penultimate episode of Spider-Noir season 1 acts as the perfect setup for an ending of dramatic proportions. This seventh episode of the latest Prime Video spectacle begins with Silvermane and his crew of metahumans arriving at the Alcove nightclub, where they catch Cat Hardy up on their recent night of malfeasance.

It's then that Silvermane sets into motion the episode's source of conflict, sending the likes of Lonnie Lincoln, Flint Marko, and Dirk Leydon to destroy the campaign of incumbent mayor Alfred Morris. They terrorize the campaign office and ransack their cash, and then we get a scene between the female leads.

Searching for Ben after the two were supposed to leave town, Cat goes to see his former secretary Janet, who also hasn't seen him. Turns out that he's drinking away his sorrows, monologuing to Eamon the bartender about Cat's stabbing him in the back. He also mentioned the antidote that he acquired in episode 6, and soon thereafter, Nicolas Cage puts forth a zany effort when a group of younger drinkers start mocking the Spider's age.

Nice set piece in the bar as Ben dons his Spider suit and silences the naysayers, beating them up with punches and kicks before capturing them in webs. While he may be showing a decline in his age and a tandem weakening of powers, there's no denying that Ben remains more than physically capable. He puts a stop to the skirmish just as Robbie enters the bar, and the journalist stops his friend from drinking the metahuman antidote.

The two discuss Ben's motives as Robbie tries convincing him to save Lonnie and Flint. There's some clever wordplay in this particular sequence, though frankly, that can usually be said for the dialogue in Spider-Noir.

Catching his cohorts up on his recent laboratory experiences, Ben also reveals to Janet his secret identity, and she says she already knew. Funny exchange there, then we get some romance thanks to Flint and Cat, and in a couple of subsequent scenes, there's an overarching thrill as the Spider takes on Lincoln.

Still recovering from his fight in the bar, the Spider struggles for a beat against Lonnie "Tombstone" Lincoln, but Joe "Robbie" Robertson steps up to save the day. He's able to stick the antidote into Tombstone's eyeball, and while this was at first a gruesome prospect, the supervillain was rid of his burdens and ended up thanking the heroes for ridding him of his powers.

He leaves town with his mother, and while Tombstone met a happy ending here in episode 7, the penultimate chapter of Spider-Noir season 1 sets up an action-packed endgame. Finding out about Tombstone no longer being a metahuman, Silvermane orders his goons to track down Ben Reilly, who he in turn plans on using to discover the Spider's whereabouts.

Captivating stuff, just like the previous Spider-Noir chapters.