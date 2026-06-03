Spider-Noir season 1 episode 8 review: The Man in the Mask

From topics like greed and cynicism to others such as love and friendship, several meaningful themes are encompassed in Spider-Noir, and they each hit home here in the finale. Things get started in the Alcove nightclub, the opening scene centering on a discussion between Silvermane and Cat. The latter character has a dispute with Janet, while Marko and Leydon make their way to Robbie's apartment.

It's there they take Ben prisoner and hand him over to Silvermane, who's looking to find the Spider. It's at first a tense scene that quickly turns humorous as Ben tells his adversary that Morris is interested in speaking with the Spider, as well. He and Silvermane negotiate with some witty wordplay, and Ben ultimately agrees to give the Spider a call.

After a beat, Ben hands the phone over to Silvermane, and the audience sees that it's actually Robbie on the other end of the line. He's back at the office with Janet, impersonating Ben, and he agrees to meet with Silvermane before concluding the call. Not long after, Silvermane concludes something of his own: the fact that Ben is the Spider, and on top of this game-changing revelation, he's also figured out that the rat among his ranks was actually Cat Hardy.

As tensions reach their zenith and Silvermane raises his gun to Cat Hardy's head, Robbie arrives at the Alcove, and he's wearing the Spider suit. He pretends to be Ben, but the diversion only lasts for a few short minutes before Dirk Leydon injects him with the antidote. He then electrocutes the plucky and reliable journalist, and a massive fight scene ensues.

Taking on both Dirk Leyden and Flint Marko is, of course, Ben Reilly, and while they brawl in the street, Cat tracks down Silvermane and ends his life with a bullet. She then attempts to save Ben from the electric clutches of Megawatt, albeit to no avail as the supervillain sets his sights toward Cat. He electrocutes her, much to Marko's chagrin.

The metahumans go at it before Ben swoops in and puts an end to Dirk "Megawatt" Leydon, then the lead character turns to Flint "Sandman" Marko and offers him the antidote. Quite the selfless act as Ben is sacrificing his own life in curing Flint's ailments, but the show is not without its share of happy endings.

There's the duo of Flint and Cat who are now able to be together, along with Ben and Janet, as they open "Reilly and Ruiz Investigations" to resume their detective ways. There's also Robbie, who leaves the Daily Bugle and accepts a position for the Harlem Herald newspaper. Quite the satisfying ending for a roller coaster of a show.

Excelling around every corner of behind-the-scenes filmmaking while also proving a triumph in terms of its performances, Spider-Noir lived up to expectations as one of the most anticipated television shows of 2026. Striking gold with the series, Prime Video is proving to be the home of superhero shows, and that will continue to be the case should they persist with Spider-Noir.

Stay tuned on Show Snob for any potential news on Spider-Noir season 2!