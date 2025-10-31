3 spooky throwback shows to watch on Halloween weekend (and where to stream them)

There's something about the fall season that makes us all feel a greater sense of nostalgia. Maybe it's the literal change in the air and the crisp weather offering a cozy change of pace that allows us to peacefully pull up those old playlists and add those childhood favorite movies to our watch lists. Don't forget all of the spooky throwback TV shows that return to rotation, too!

For a lot of people, fall is the perfect time to start a Gilmore Girls rewatch, and Halloween is the time of the year that some of us are dipping back into old seasons of American Horror Story or Supernatural while having movie nights full of horror movies and Hocus Pocus. But this year, there are so many great new shows available on Netflix and other streaming services we have to catch up on.

Here's your official permission to press pause on the hot new show you feel like you have to watch right away and mix it up with an old school staple. The three spooky throwback shows featured are merely a jumping off point for inspiration, but they also guarantee some chills and thrills alongside their blasts from the past. These should be in the running to be on your Halloweekend watch list!

Buffy The Vampire Slayer TV Stills | Getty Images/GettyImages

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

You can never, ever go wrong with watching Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The iconic supernatural teen drama series starred Sarah Michelle Gellar as the titular Buffy, a rebellious teen who suddenly becomes the Chosen One to rid her new hometown of Sunnydale, California of vampires and other creatures and demons. It's so good that it's in the process of making a possible comeback.

Whether you start from the beginning and binge-watch through to the end or you find a list of the scariest episodes and have a mini-marathon, Buffy should be an annual addition to your spooky season lineup. Personally, on Halloween, I'd take the mini-marathon route and watch chilling episodes like "Fear, Itself," "Hush," "Conversations with Dead People," and of course, "Halloween."

Available to stream on Hulu (and Disney+ with a bundle subscription).

David Conrad, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Christoph Sanders - CBS Celebrates The "Ghost Whisperer" 100th Episode | Frederick M. Brown/GettyImages

Ghost Whisperer

There are so many great, older shows that will give you that rush of nostalgia along with a good fright. But instead of reaching for The Vampire Diaries or Supernatural, consider the much more underrated Ghost Whisperer. Jennifer Love Hewitt is no stranger to sending a chill down our spines. Between three I Know What You Did Last Summer movies and some intense 9-1-1 moments, she's a scream queen.

For five seasons, Hewitt starred as Melinda Gordon in Ghost Whisperer. She could see and speak to dead people who were lingering around her small town of Grandview with unfinished business. She helps them make peace with something or someone in their past before finally going into the light. It's an emotional show, but there are without question spooks to be had in the supernatural drama!

Available to stream for free on Pluto TV.

Melissa Joan Hart and Soleil Moon Frye - Sabrina The Teenage Witch TV Stills | Getty Images/GettyImages

Sabrina the Teenage Witch

Last but certainly not least, how about something a little more lighthearted? If you're not in the mood for for a drama series or actually being scared, you can catch the same spooky-adjacent vibe from the witchy hijinks on Sabrina the Teenage Witch. The sitcom ran for seven seasons and saw Melissa Joan Hart's title character coming of age as a half-mortal through high school and into college.

As much emphasis as there was on Sabrina's home life with her aunts Hilda and Zelda, her ups and downs at school, and her various crushes and boyfriends, Sabrina the Teenage Witch first and foremost dealt with Sabrina's mishaps with learning how to hone her witchcraft. She never met a spell she didn't mess up! Stay in on Halloweekend and laugh along with Salem's clever one-liners.

Available to stream on Hulu. (Seasons 1-3 are available on Paramount+ and seasons 1-4 are available for free on Pluto TV.)