Squid Game season 3: Why it's unlikely there will be a winner

Despite a subtle admiration and respect for Gi-hun in Squid Game season 2, the Frontman, or Player 001, would not let Gi-hun succeed in his plans. Player 456 only came back for one purpose - to stop the games.

The Frontman can’t let this happen at any cost, as he has to ensure that the rich folks with masks are kept entertained through these deadly games. The Frontman steps in himself when he watches Gi-hun take control in the Red Light Green Light game in the second season.

Disguised as Player 001, he's seen making connections with Gi-hun, revealing his life story about his terminally ill wife. However, the connection did not last long and ended soon by the heartbreaking end of Squid Game season 2 as Player 456 surrendered, still unaware that he was Player 001. So where could the story go in the third and final season?

Player 456 | No Ju-han/Netflix © 2024

Why we think it's unlikely there will be a winner in Squid Game season 3

Squid Game season 3 might not only be about games and crowning a winner by the end. It has already taken a turn in season 2 that it is more about whether Player 456 will be able to stop the games or not. There is a likelihood that in order to keep the rich people entertained, the Frontman will not let any stone be left unturned. And of course, with the season 2 cliffhanger, Gi-hun seems helpless.

I also think the third season will be more about the characters and their survival. For example, we can’t imagine the pregnant Kim Jun-hee dying, or a deal-breaker game occurring where it needs to be decided whether Jang Geum-ja (Player 149) will die or her son, Park Yong-sik (Player 007).

Also, Cho Hyun-ju already won thousands of hearts with her strength, rebellion, resilience, and courage to win the game. It would be equally heartbreaking to watch No-Eul die, although she is a sniper and not a player. She has an intriguing backstory when it comes to her daughter and family.

There is a chance that we might have to see a tragic end for Gi-hun where he would be forced by the Frontman to sacrifice himself, and save others if he wants the games to end. With something as big and impactful as that, it may not lead to any winners at all. Another way the story could go is maybe Gi-hun taking over for the Frontman for some reason.

Squid Game’s excellent direction and storyline have intertwined the characters brilliantly that we cannot stay away from praying that no one dies. It means there might not be any winner if no one dies and the games would ultimately stop, leading to the subsequent victory of Gi-hun. And we definitely wouldn't mind that sort of ending at all!

Squid Game: The Challenge. | Netflix

Season 2 already hinted at more games coming up in the third season. The teaser released by Netflix directly insinuated some new games coming up. Moreover, the drawings on the wall suggest monkey bars, human chess, and Jack and Jill could be some new games. One thing is for sure. Season 3’s games are going to be more terrifying and possibly eliminate some of our most loved players that we can’t imagine dying in front of our eyes.

As per IGN, the series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that since season 2’s ending declared a sheer failure of Gi-hun after the rebellion where Gi-hun lost his closest ally, Jung-bae, season 3 will completely be about a “heavy price that Gi-hun needs to pay”.

The mosaic of emotional states that these characters would bring in the twist of season 3 would solely determine the direction of the winner. The sense of winning apparently lies in whether Gi-hun will still be successful in his mission or not.

Squid Game season 3 premieres sometime in 2025 on Netflix.