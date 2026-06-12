Star City season 1 episode 4 recap: Secrets uncovered

We’ve seen a lot happen so far on Star City. But in episode 3, the hunt for the American mole took on new urgency when sabotage was uncovered on the Moon mission, leading to a desperate restart and an error that cost a cosmonaut his life.

Now, the focus for everyone is on finding out how it happened and how to prevent it. We already know who the mole is, but not why. We get those answers in the fourth episode of the Apple TV series, “Dark Forest.”

Pressure on Raskova

With the disaster on the last mission, Col. Raskova (Anna Maxwell Martin) is feeling the heat. First, it comes from the Chief Designer (Rhys Ifans) who says he plans to make it clear it was her bad decision that cost a life. But the bigger question is how it happened. Raskova already made one mistake in finding the mole, she can’t afford another.

Having retrieved the evidence from the craft, she turns to Irina (Agnes O’Casey) to help find answers. Irina is desperate to move up and has proven worthy to at least bend the rules. Raskova is counting on that in order to get answers, and Irina takes the mission seriously.

Star City - Credit: Apple TV

Meanwhile, Raskova is summoned to headquarters for a report. She provides assurance that she’s got it under control, but she’s confronted with a new deputy who is all too eager to insert himself. The message is clear—button it up or be replaced. Or possibly worse, given that it’s the KGB.

So, Raskova returns to Star City and mulls her options. She decides on a raid, which finds illegal reading material for Sergei (Josef Davies). It’s clear she’s spinning her wheels but also looking for leverage. Locking up Sergei will certainly get the attention of the Chief Designer.

Valya’s recruitment

Meanwhile, we begin the episode by flashing back. It turns out it wasn’t Valya (Adam Nagaitis) that was on the American’s radar; it was a young Tanya (Ruby Ashbourne Serkis). Tanya has always been interested in Western music, which was banned. Her activities, all captured by an American spy, made her vulnerable. But it was when she started seeing Valya, a young pilot in the space program, that she became useful.

Valya and Tanya fell in love and, for a time at least, she quit her subversive activities. But the damage was done. As they married and prepared to head to Star City, the Americans approached Valya. They threatened to out Tanya unless he agreed to help. So, it was for the sake of his wife that he turned against his country.

Sasha struggling

Meanwhile, Sasha (Solly McLeod) survived his mission, but he’s racked by guilt. He nearly confesses at the memorial wake, but Valya stops him. Valya suggests it’s not Sasha’s fault—something he very well knows. But Sasha is still feeling the weight of the loss. He’s also been grounded, along with Pavel (Sam Strike). That makes them the perfect candidates.

Star City - Credit: Apple TV

The Chief Designer is nearing the launch window for Venus, and he needs a crew. But he needs one that won’t be missed for nine months. So, he taps Sasha and Pavel. Sasha is hesitant due to his guilt, but the Chief Designer urges him to get past it.

Fortunately, he has his own distractions. Anastasia (Alice Englert) is having her own struggles. She’s on a promotional tour, but all she wants is a mission. It seems that’s not likely to ever happen again. So, she blows off steam with some Physics professors. Soon, Sasha is called to collect her. They argue at home, but that argument turns to something else, passion. Could this forced pairing actually lead to real romance?

Tanya’s slip

After a fruitless day of hunting for leads, Irina arrives at Tanya’s apartment to collect her daughter. Their relationship is taboo, but it brings Irina some comfort. But when Tanya mentions Valya connecting with a strange woman in Moscow, it peaks Irina’s interest. When she visits the bathroom, she finds a bottle which was the means for hiding the piece of equipment used to sabotage the mission.

Star City - Credit: Apple TV

It's clear, as the episode ends, that Irina faces a tough choice. It’s a big discovery that will change things for Irina at work. But what of her friendship?

A lot happened this week. We have the mission to Venus rapidly progressing. We learn more about how Valya, seemingly the most loyal of pilots, was turned. And we have Irina putting the pieces of the puzzle together. At the halfway point for the first season, things are really heating up!

Star City streams Fridays on Apple TV. Check back next week as we recap all the action of the first season.