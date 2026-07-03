Star City season 1 episode 7 recap: Major changes

We’ve seen a lot happen in this first season of Star City. That was true in a big way with episode 6, which saw the Chief Designer (Rhys Ifans) arrested and the mission to Venus end in an explosion. The question is how the show would move forward.

Star City season 1 episode 7, “Plow Deep,” gave us that answer.

A new Chief Designer

We flash-forward to 1971. Some time has passed since the events of last week, where the three cosmonauts aboard the secret mission to Venus perished. It was spun as a training accident, and the trio were spun as heroes. It’s a face-saving move for the KGB and Col. Roskova (Anna Maxwell Martin), who remains in her position at Star City. But she is no longer the authority she once was.

With all that happened under her watch, including an American traitor and a secret mission to Venus, there is new leadership. Radimir Petrovsky (Felix Scott) has been appointed the new Chief Designer. He was formerly a high-ranking KGB officer and Roskova’s rival. His appointment has put her in a tough position. It’s also put the space program in a tough position because Petrovsky isn’t really a scientist or a designer.

Star City - Credit: Apple TV

Star City has launched a new space station. On the outside it’s meant to be a great scientific achievement. But in reality, it’s the perfect means to spy on the world, specifically the Americans. The problem is the science team hasn’t been able to find an elegant way to get the spy craft back to Russia. Their inelegant solution has potential drawbacks, including a shipment being intercepted by the Americans and opening a whole new round of accusations between the nations.

Roskova is tasked with providing the right kind of motivation for the science team. She tries her best, but finding a sacrifice to take the blame doesn’t solve the problem. So, she reaches out to an old friend. The Chief Designer isn’t in a prison somewhere; he’s been sent to live on a farm under constant guard. He’s not inclined to help the KGB, especially after his cosmonauts were killed, but Roskova reminds him his situation could be worse. He offers a little advice and a potentially elegant solution, which is all she’ll get for now.

But Roskova has other trouble.

Irina recruited

Irina (Agnes O’Casey), meanwhile, is still toiling in her original job. But Petrovsky knows she was instrumental in finding Valya (Adam Nagaitis) and sees her potential. It’s also quite clear he’s taken with her. So, he finds a way to bring Irina into his office to get a bit closer. He asks her to use her skills to find dirt on Roskova, potentially to remove her and gain a new position for herself.

Star City - Credit: Apple TV

Irina, ever dutiful, heads to Roskova’s home. While there, she sees a photo of Roskova’s child who was killed in the war. Feeling a kinship, she can’t plant her bug. But she’s in a tough spot, so Irina reveals the bug and the request to Roskova. Rather than being angry, Roskova sees it as an opportunity. She tells Irina to plant the bug and to report to Petrovsky. Irina is now a double agent.

Anastasia in space

Anastasia (Alice Englert) is struggling. She’s still a mouthpiece for her government, but she’s now in mourning. Sasha (Solly McLeod) is gone, and her real connection to him before he left on the mission has left her vulnerable. She’s taken to working on her father’s (Sean Gilder) farm and trying to help care for him, though he doesn’t really seem to see her as much but as a nuisance. And she’s continued her public appearances.

That makes her the perfect person for a new mission. With the Americans now suspicious the space station is a front of the KGB, Anastasia is tapped to command a new mission. Her presence lends credibility to help spare her country embarrassment. But for Anastasia, it’s a way to once again be in space. She accepts the mission and arrives at the station.

While there, she’s contacted by Sergei (Josef Davies) from the ground. He’s also suffered since the mission went bad. He’s been kept from active missions, doing background work, when he discovers a signal. He managed to convince the team to give him access to verify, and with Anastasia’s help, he figures it out—it’s a signal from the Venus craft. It appears to have survived, and it’s bound for home immediately.

Few shows have ever taken as big a swing as Star City did in last week’s episode. It seemed that the show wiped the primary cast off the board, with three dying in space and the Chief Designer removed.

Jumping forward in time seems to confirm that fate, while also making clear that Tanya (Ruby Ashbourne Serkis) has gotten away somewhere. It feels for most of the episode like a hard reset. Then we get that big reveal at the end, paving the way for an epic finale next week.

Star City streams Fridays on Apple TV. Check back next week as we recap all the action of this first season.