Star Trek: Starfleet Academy season 1 episode 6 release time by time zone

We're only a day away from Star Trek: Starfleet Academy episode 6, and things are getting interesting.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy episode 5 focused heavily on SAM (which stands for Series Acclimation Mil). Viewers got to learn more about her, like what her mission is. The most important part of the episode (and her mission) came at the end when she realized that while SAM respects her bosses (The Makers), she's following her own path. It's something that's drawn her to a former emissary, Captain Benjamin Sisko, whom she admires.

SAM’s character is full of positivity, so it was a nice change to see her really struggle and overcome, and that’s part of the beauty of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. When a character is highlighted, you learn more about them and how they fit into this universe.

Despite the rumors, season 2 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is still a go. And while the show may not be getting high marks, it’s a fantastic program that stays true to what it means to be a Star Trek fan. And with this being the halfway point of the season, you can expect things to get more intense and for the characters to show you who they truly are.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy season 1, episode 6 (“Come, Let's Away”) is set to premiere on the Paramount+ platform in the US on Thursday, February 12, at 12:00 a.m. PT, 3:00 a.m. ET, 1:00 a.m. MT, and 2:00 a.m. CT. For those of you watching from other time zones, here are all the times you can watch the fifth episode of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

Hawaii: 9:00 p.m. HST on Wednesday, February 11

Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT on Wednesday, February 11

West Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. PT on Thursday, February 12

Mountain Time: 1:00 a.m. MT on Thursday, February 12

Midwest of the US: 2:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, February 12

East Coast of the US: 3:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 12

Brazil: 4:00 a.m. BRT on Thursday, February 12

UK: 8:00 a.m. GMT on Thursday, February 12

France: 9:00 a.m. CET on Thursday, February 12

Germany: 9:00 a.m. CET on Thursday, February 12

India: 12:30 p.m. IST on Thursday, February 12

Italy: 9:00 a.m. CET on Thursday, February 12

Spain: 9:00 a.m. CET on Thursday, February 12

South Korea: 4:00 p.m. KST on Thursday, February 12

Japan: 4:00 p.m. JST on Thursday, February 12

Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEDT on Thursday, February 12

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

According to Bleeding Cool, episode 6 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will be the first time the cadets will be on an away mission. The article also notes that Nahla will be forced to get help from an “untrustworthy source.”

If I had to guess, it’s going to be Nus Braka (played by Paul Giamatti). He seems to be the main antagonist, but he hasn’t been seen since the show’s premiere. The halfway point of the season is a good spot to bring him back.

One thing to look for is what’s next for Caleb. This may be the episode where he gets information on where his mother is. Sadly, this could force him to choose between his mother and his new friends. It wouldn’t be shocking if the information comes from Nus Braka.