Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 5 lands bittersweet renewal at Paramount+

Unfortunately, we have some good and bad news to report. The good news is that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been officially renewed for another installment. But there’s also something disappointing about its renewal. This upcoming fifth season will be its last, marking the end of the fan-favorite series on Paramount+.

Like with every television series, we knew the sci-fi show would have to eventually come to an end. We were just hoping that this one would stick around a little longer, especially given how much love and praise it continues to receive from fans and critics alike. Sadly, that won't be the case, as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will officially wrap with its upcoming fifth season.

According to a Paramount+ press release, the fifth installment will consist of six episodes. This is a significantly shorter run compared to the previous four seasons, each of which featured 10 episodes. While fans will no doubt be eager to see how the show concludes, the reduced episode count makes the farewell feel even more bittersweet. It'll be interesting to see how the writers choose to wrap up the story and whether they’re able to deliver a satisfying and complete ending within a more condensed format.

L to R: Ethan Peck as Spock and Paul Wesley as Kirk in season 3, episode 6 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+ | Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Based on a joint statement from executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, and Alex Kurtzman, it appears that a five-season run was always the plan. This gives us hope that the story will be wrapped up thoughtfully and intentionally. We'll just have to wait and see, though.

“From the very beginning, STRANGE NEW WORLDS set out to honor what STAR TREK has always stood for — boundless curiosity, hope and the belief that a better future is possible. We’re deeply grateful to Paramount+ for the chance to complete our five-season mission, just as we envisioned it, alongside our extraordinary cast and crew. And to the passionate fans who’ve boldly joined us on this journey — THANK YOU. With three more spectacular seasons ahead for you to see and enjoy, this adventure is far from over.”

The cameras are set to start rolling on the final season later this year. Production will most likely take place at CBS Stages Canada in Mississauga, Ontario. That's where filming has taken place for the past four seasons. While an official release date hasn't been announced, it's expected that the fifth and final installment won't premiere until at least two years from now.

The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 5 renewal comes ahead of the third season's premiere this summer. Season 3 will premiere with two episodes dropping on Paramount+ on Thursday, July 17. After that, a new episode will be released every Thursday, leading up to the season finale on Sept. 11.

A fourth season was ordered back in April 2024. Production started on March 3, 2025, and it's rumored to wrap up sometime in August. The fourth installment is also expected to premiere sometime in mid-to-late 2026. We'll get back to you with the release date once Paramount+ makes the big announcement.

