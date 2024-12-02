Star Wars: Skeleton Crew isn’t the only new show to watch! Here’s everything streaming this week (Dec. 2)
By Sandy C.
If you’re not sure what to stream this week, you’ve come to the right place! Here at Show Snob, we love staying up-to-date on the latest releases. Now, you may have heard that Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is coming to Disney+, but that’s the only new series in town!
Everything new to stream (or catch up on) this week
- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew season 1 premieres on Dec. 2 only on Disney+
- The Sticky season 1 premieres on Dec. 2, only on Prime Video
- Black Doves premieres on Dec. 5 only on Netflix
- Creature Commandos premieres on Dec. 5 only on Max
- Get Millie Black season 1 is now streaming on Max
- Senna season 1 is now streaming on Netflix
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
We may be on the last month of the year, but as you can see, there are plenty of more shows to enjoy before we ring in 2025. For starters, the world of Star Wars continues to grow with the addition of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. If you thought the Star Wars universe was taking a break after The Bad Batch, you really should know better by now. The live-action series follows a new group of space explorers, and their latest adventure leads them to Jod Na Nawood, portrayed by Jude Law.
The first two episodes of Skeleton Crew are now streaming on Disney+, one weekly episode will follow up until the season 1 finale on Jan. 14. The sci-fi also stars Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Tunde Adebimpe, and others.
Black Doves
To keep the action energy going, be sure to stream Black Doves on Netflix. The spy thriller will drop on the streamer this Thursday, Dec. 5. This is a great series to stream over the weekend as most Netflix shows do, all episodes will be available to watch on premiere day. Black Doves stars Keira Knightley, Sarah Lancashire, Ben Whishaw, Andrew Koji and others. The story follows agent Helen (Knightley) who is involved in an affair that threatens to reveal her secret identity.
The Sticky
Need a laugh or two this holiday season? Watch The Sticky on Prime Video this Friday, Dec. 6. The comedy-drama follows Ruth Landry, portrayed by the wonderful Margo Martindale, a maple syrup farmer who recruits a team for the ultimate and sweetest Canadian heist. The Sticky also stars Chris Diamantopoulos, Guillaume Cyr. There’s no need to wait for weekly episodes of The Sticky to drop, all six will be available on Dec. 6. Check out the trailer above.
Happy streaming! What will you be watching?