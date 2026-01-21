Steal season 1 episode 1 recap: Zara and Luke get caught up in a major heist

Calling all thriller fans! Prime Video has a new crime series that plunges viewers into a terrifying, high-pressure heist where one wrong move could cost everything. Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) and Archie Madekwe (See) star in the leading roles, playing Zara and Luke, two ordinary office workers whose day takes a deadly turn when a gang of armed thieves storms their London financial firm.

Tasked with carrying out the criminals’ demands under extreme pressure, they quickly discover that every decision could mean the difference between survival and disaster. If this sounds like a show you’d binge in one sitting, you’re in luck. Prime Video has released all six episodes of Steal on its platform for you to watch and enjoy. Below, you'll find our full recap for the first episode of the new thriller series!

Spoilers are ahead from Steal season 1 episode 1.

Zara (Sophie Turner) in STEAL | Prime Video

Lochmill Capital becomes the scene of a hostage situation

The first episode opens with a strange man staring creepily at a young girl from across a subway. Then, it cuts to the show's primary setting, Lochmill Capital, a pension fund investment company. We meet one of our main characters, Zara, who has had to step away from the office to take care of a nosebleed. She leaves the restroom after receiving a call from the receptionist, informing her that an intern for the company has arrived. Her name is Myrtle Clarke.

While all this is going on, the strange man and several other strange people, in different locations, meet up and head to Lochmill Capital. Back at the London office, Zara shows Myrtle around and takes her to her desk. At the desk is where we meet Luke. Like Zara, he works under the trade processing department. Back with the strange people, they've made it into the Lochmill Capital building and are headed up to the 27th floor, which is where Zara, Luke, and other employees are.

Armed with guns, they order everyone on the floor to surrender their phones and remain perfectly still. While a few people are injured, most comply, frozen with fear and shock. The leader singles out the employees in the trade processing department, instructing them to stand. Zara and Luke rise to their feet, and because they have access to the trading system, he commands them to guide him to their desks.

At the desk, the man orders Luke to insert a flash drive containing six trade accounts into his computer and load them into the trading system. What Luke discovers after inserting the flash drive is that the accounts are worth over 4 billion pounds. The man and the other thieves are trying to steal people's pension funds. Zara and Luke are forced to follow orders under the threat of violence, their minds racing as they realize the enormous scale and consequences of what’s happening.

After the trade accounts are uploaded, the thieves then have three investment team members to sign off on them and send them along. Zara is then forced to sign off on them, and the trades are complete and sent over to a custodian bank. The custodian bank calls, and Luke and Zara are instructed to tell them that the trades are legit and to transfer the money immediately.

The heist initially goes according to plan, and the thieves secure the money, but they’re forced to make a hasty escape when one of the Lochmill Capital employees manages to alert someone in a neighboring building that a hostage situation is underway. DCI Rhys and the rest of the police arrive to secure the scene moments later and begin piecing together what just happened.

Rhys speaks to Zara in a separate room and explains that all of the employees who directly interacted with the thieves are being questioned to see if they can help with the investigation. However, their conversation is cut short after Zara has another nosebleed. She enters a restroom stall to take care of it, and eavesdrops on two of her fellow co-workers' conversation. They think there was an inside man at the company helping out the thieves. While listening to their conversation, Zara smiles up at the ceiling. Could she not be as innocent as we thought? The first episode ends here.

Steal is now streaming on Prime Video.