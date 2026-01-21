Steal season 1 episode 2 recap: Luke is captured

Spoilers are ahead from Steal season 1 episode 2.

The first episode of Steal was all about a major heist that takes place at pension fund investment company, Lochmill Capital. By the end, the thieves make off with four billion pounds, leaving the police to unravel how the robbery unfolded, track down those responsible, and determine whether someone on the inside played a role in the audacious crime. Now, let's move on to episode 2 to see how the new thriller series on Prime Video continues to unfold.

Luke (Archie Madekwe) in STEAL | Ludovic Robert/Prime Video

Zara and Luke were in on the heist

The second episode opens with Zara waking up in her bed the morning after the heist. She checks her bank account and discovers a new £5,000,000.00 transaction. What?! She grabs an external storage device, transfers the money from her account to it, puts it in a plastic bag, and hides it behind her refrigerator. She then heads to work.

At the police station, DCI Rhys meets with financial investigator Darren Yoshida. He's been assigned the heist case to help out. At Lochmill Capital, Zara shares with Luke the hefty amount of cash she found in her bank account. While Luke is surprised by the amount, he's not surprised that she received money. From their conversation, we learn that they were in on the heist in a way. However, they received more money than they were expecting.

Luke freaks out, and Zara tells him to just do what the thieves told them to do, which is to transfer the money to an external device and close the account. That way, there won't be a trail leading back to the thieves. But Luke is still in a panicked state and wants to speak to the police about everything. Zara tells him that if he confesses, they'll spend the rest of their lives in prison or end up dead. This makes Luke instantly change his mind. He's then called in by the police to talk to Rhys and Darren.

The questioning gets heated, and Luke struggles to maintain his composure, carefully choosing his words to avoid revealing anything that could implicate him or Zara. Rhys tries to assure him that he and the rest of the police force will have his back if he has any more information that he'd like to reveal about the heist, but Luke remains tight-lipped. Lochmill Capital then has a trauma meeting for the entire staff, but it just makes Luke more anxious and paranoid.

Later on, Rhys confronts Superintendent Duff Nichols about sending a financial investigator too late. He also points out that the custodian bank has yet to provide the account details showing where the four billion pounds was transferred. However, Duff doesn't seem particularly concerned. The episode then cuts to Zara and Luke heading home from work. Before going their separate ways, Zara tells Luke just to follow their plan and not speak to the police.

Luke is kidnapped

We're then taken to the police station, where Darren shares with Rhys that the custodian bank finally got back with the account where the large sum of money was sent to. It was sent to a private bank in another country. Now, they need to figure out how to get the money back. That's if it's even still in there.

Elsewhere, Zara stops by her house to pick up the external storage device. She then heads to a corner store to grab a few items before making her way to her mother’s home. After a short conversation, she carefully places the device containing the money into a box and hides it beneath the floorboards.

She leaves and boards a bus home, but her plans quickly change when a panicked Luke calls. He’s transferred the stolen money to an external device but has no idea where to hide it. Zara assures him over the phone that she’s on her way to help. Meanwhile, two of the thieves listen in on their conversation from their car outside of Luke's house. The leader of the thieves thinks Luke is a liability and that things will only get worse. His plan? To kill Luke. He sends some of his people to take him down.

In the midst of this happening, Luke calls Rhys and asks him to come over to talk about some things. The leader of the thieves hears this phone call as well, but believes they have enough time to act before the police can interfere. Zara finally pulls up to Luke's house. Meanwhile, Luke hears a knock at his door. He looks through the peephole and sees a man wearing a motorcycle helmet. He immediately knows something's off and goes to hide. The men burst through the door and search for Luke. He eventually comes out of his hiding place and stabs one of the men by the door with a screwdriver.

He then tries to escape, with the men hot on his heels. Meanwhile, Zara makes her way inside the apartment complex, unaware of the chaos unfolding. Luke is eventually subdued when one of the men strikes him with a heavy object. Another attacker injects him with a mysterious substance and hauls him toward their car. Once Luke is secured in the backseat, one of the men returns inside the building to tamper with the security footage.

Zara watches all of this go down from a hiding spot. Once the man leaves, she emerges and grabs the bottle of the mysterious substance from the floor before making her escape through a window. Rhys arrives just in time to see her drop down, and as she rises to her feet, the two lock eyes. The second episode then ends with a shot of an unconscious Luke in the backseat of one of the thieves' cars.

All six episodes of Steal are now available to stream on Prime Video.