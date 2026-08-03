Sterling Point release time by time zone, age rating, and season 1 preview

After this summer, Prime Video has certainly cemented itself in the content niche that has been steadily carved out by series like The Summer I Turned Pretty, Off Campus, and Every Year After. The streamer welcomes another young adult drama series that's perfect for summer binge-watching right before the season comes to an end with the premiere of Sterling Point.

If you're wondering whether Sterling Point is based on a book like the trio of aforementioned fellow Prime Video hits, the new series doesn't borrow its narrative from the pages of a best-seller. The series comes from creator and showrunner Megan Park, director of My Old Ass and former star of The Secret Life of the American Teenager, though the premise very well could fill a book.

Sterling Point centers on 17-year-old Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin), whose life in New York City with her adopted father Steven (Jay Duplass) and twin brother Connor (Keen Ruffalo) gets a twist of Canadian fate. When Annie inherits the titular island from the maternal grandfather she never knew, she discovers life-changing family secrets. But when can we discover these secrets?

Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin), Rory (Daniel Quinn-Toye) in Sterling Point on Prime Video | Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prime

When is the Sterling Point release date and time?

Sterling Point premieres on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 on Prime Video around the world, though some time zones in the United States will be able to watch a bit earlier. Like other recent original series from the streamer, the first season contains eight episodes that will all be available at the same time upon premiere for the ultimate binge-watching experience.

If you have been counting down until the show's premiere, the countdown ends on midnight PT on Wednesday, August 5, which happens to be a bit further in the early morning for East Coasters. Sterling Point drops at 3 a.m. ET, making the premiere very late (or very early) for certain viewers. But everyone around the world will be able to binge-watch in full on Wednesday.

For those are are looking to tune into Sterling Point as soon as the series arrives on Prime Video, we're sharing a full list of the show's release times based on time zones around the world:

Hawaii: 9:00 p.m. HST on Tuesday, August 4

Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT on Tuesday, August 4

West Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. PT on Wednesday, August 5

Mountain Time: 1:00 a.m. MT on Wednesday, August 5

Midwest of the US: 2:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, August 5

East Coast of the US: 3:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 5

Brazil: 4:00 a.m. BRT on Wednesday, August 5

England: 8:00 a.m. BST on Wednesday, August 5

France: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Wednesday, August 5

Germany: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Wednesday, August 5

Italy: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Wednesday, August 5

Spain: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Wednesday, August 5

South Africa: 9:00 a.m. SAST on Wednesday, August 5

Israel: 10:00 a.m. IDT on Wednesday, August 5

India: 12:30 p.m. IST on Wednesday, August 5

South Korea: 4:00 p.m. KST on Wednesday, August 5

Japan: 4:00 p.m. JST on Wednesday, August 5

Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEST on Wednesday, August 5

Ramona (Amélie Hoeferle) in Sterling Point | Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prime

Sterling Point age rating and what to expect from season 1

Because recent Prime Video coming-of-age series have varied in mature content this summer and in the recent past, you might be wondering what you can expect from Sterling Point. Prime Video has given the series a TV-MA age rating, meaning it's designated for mature audiences and probably not appropriate for younger teenage viewers.

According to the show's official page on Prime Video, Sterling Point has earned its TV-MA age rating for alcohol use (likely involving teens), foul language, sexual content, smoking, substance use, and violence. As you'll note, there are no indications that there will be any nudity, or any surprise graphic nudity (like in Off Campus), featured in the series.

Based on the series' premise and trailer, Sterling Point will also cover some mature themes as the characters grapple with grief. In the first season, Annie learns of the passing of her late mother's father, sending her to a remote Canadian island where she happens upon a girl who age resembling her mother. Annie steadily chips away at the secrets from her family's past that were long buried.

On top of the show digging into the secretive past of Annie's family, Sterling Point also boasts all of the romance you're looking for from a young adult series. Love triangles, unrequited crushes, and full-on pining are definitely on the docket for Park's poignant drama series that also comes from The O.C. and Gossip Girl masterminds Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage as executive producers.

Ella Rubin leads the main cast that also includes Amélie Hoeferle, Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie, Keen Ruffalo, Bo Bragason, and Daniel Quinn-Toye. The show's recurring cast includes Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jay Duplass, Missi Pyle, Nikko Angelo Hinayo, Mabel Strachan, and Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers. Take a closer look at Sterling Point before it premieres in the official trailer featured below!