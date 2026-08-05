Sterling Point season 1 episode 3 recap: An impromptu party heats up the love triangles

From the very first episode, Sterling Point stepped on the gas and never let up. Once Annie found out she had a secret sister in Ramona, you would have thought that Ramona learning the news, too, would have taken a few more episodes. But suprise! She quickly found out, and though she crashed out, she belived Oona's assessment of Gordon's letter and is extending an olive branch out to Annie.

Sterling Point season 1 episode 3 picks up the morning after Ramona invited Annie back to the cottage. She wakes up to hammering outside as Ramona works on repairs. They still walk on eggshells around each other though it's clear they are also trying to turn over a new leaf. Ramona wants to get ride of the furniture that reminds her of Gordon as she winterizes the cottage.

She's planning to live there year round now and asks Annie to take a box of old stuff to the thrift store. Annie digs through it before completing the task and discovers that the items belonged to their mother, including an old mixtape Goldie made. At the marina, Ellis rings up a rich customer and charges him twice the amount he actually owes, stashing the extra cash away.

Goldie's mixtape reveals a shocking secret

Annie asks Ellis for a ride to the thrift store, but not to get rid of the box of her mom's items, which she asks him to store. She's in search of a tape player to listen to her mom's mixtape. While in the thrift store, she finds a pair of sunglasses for Ellis and a new chair for Ramona. She also wants to throw Ramona an "intimate gathering" to do something nice for er.

While they struggle to get the chair into Ellis' boat, Rory materializes out of nowhere and helps Ellis finish the task. That and Rory's compliment about Ellis' sunglasses takes the wind right out of his sails. Not to mention, Annie invites Rory to the "thing" for Ramona. Ellis takes the sunglasses off and puts them in his pocket. He smiles watching Annie enjoy the boat ride back in the chair.

Ramona visits Sully at the Little Gem market and feels some kind of way about Oona flirting with a guest (yes, that's Heated Rivalry's Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova!). Unexpectedly, Ramona likes the chair that Annie got her, or at least pretends to in the name of burying the hatchet. Annie listens to the mixtape, but when they hear their mother's voice after a song ends, they are taken aback.

Goldie made the mixtape for someone as a teen in Sterling Point, and Ramona gets upset when she also hears Gordon's voice in the background. Ramona stops the tape and rushes out of the cottage. In spite of her mistake, Annie continues listening to the tape. Upon doing so, she learns that Goldie was making the tap for Joe. Yes, Ellis' dad. Now, that's a revelation.

Ramona's crush on Oona sets sail

Ramona makes her way to Oona's boat, swimming there from the cottage. Annie pays a visit to Joe with questions locked and loaded about her mother. She asks about the mixtape, but he claims he doesn't remember. He admits to dating Goldie for a couple months in high school when they were younger than even Annie and Ellis. After high school, their lives seemingly diverged.

Annie asks what Goldie loved to do in Sterling Point. Joe tells her that Goldie liked to cliff jump and canoe in the lake before everyone woke up. When Ellis returns home, Joe asks Annie if he can borrow the mixtape. Annie reveals to Ellis that his dad and her mom dated when they were in high school. It's a shock but doesn't really do anything to throw water on his crush (thankfully!).

Ramona spends the night at Oona's and snuggles up to her in bed. She returns home the next morning and rebuffs Annie's concern that she didn't come home. When Annie apologizes, Ramona tells her that she isn't mad at her about the tape. Annie explains the one memory she has of their mother, but she's not sure if it's real or a story that she was told.

After Ramona admits that she slept at Oona's, Annie lightly teases her for having a crush. For once, they are able to have a normal, sisterly conversation about relationships. Meanwhile, Annie's dad calls Oliver, who has to confess that he doesn't know where Annie is. Upon receiving the information that he owns an island, Connor is playing his future business endeavors.

Ellis catches Annie and Rory kissing

Steven confronts Connor about Annie's whereabouts and he spills the beans about everything: the island, their mom, their secret sister. Needless to say, Steven is shocked. He plans to head up to Canada to talk to Annie, but Connor convinces him to go in his place since Annie's mad at him. Getting ready for the party, Annie wears her mother's purple dress that she found.

She finally tells Ramona that she's having a get together, but Ramona doesn't play ball and goes to bed instead. Sully arrives with a charcuterie board and Rory arrives with wine and a candle (as Sully predicted), a rush that means Annie can't cancel the party. Ramona smokes and reads upstairs, and Sully convinces her to come down with the tease that Oona's coming.

Annie and Rory continue to connect and flirt, and Ramona joins the party just in time for Oona to show up with Stacy Mallory. She's instantly bummed. Before heading to the party, Ellis works on fixing Annie's mom's collie lamp. His dad tells him to be careful with Annie because she's going to leave at the end of the summer. But that doesn't stop him from completing his project.

Oona finds Ramona smoking outside and she talks about Stacy Mallory. She jokes that Ramona's jealous, but she quickly realizes it's not a joke. The two almost kiss but are interrupted by Stacy Mallory calling out for Oona. Ellis gets to the cottage in time to catch Annie and Rory kissing on the patio. He sets the lamp on the porch before leaving.

Later in the evening, Annie and Ramona debrief in Ramona's bedroom about her kiss with Rory. Ramona also shares what happened with Oona. It's a great step forward, and Ramona bravely asks Annie to take another step forward by allowing her to take the other bed in the room. But surprise! Connor's here! He rattles on a mile a minute about selling the island.

Watch Sterling Point only on Prime Video.