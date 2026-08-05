Sterling Point season 1 episode 4 recap: Ramona and Oona clash at movie night

We have officially arrived at the halfway point of Sterling Point season 1, and things are already starting to change in a big way. In the previous episode, Annie threw Ramona a party, which was the location for Annie's kiss with Rory as well as Ramona's almost kiss with Oona. These romantic developments were nothing in comparison to Connor's surprise arrival with business on the mind.

Sterling Point season 1 episode 4 begins with Connor still giving Annie and Ramona the hard sell about the amount of money they could earn from the island's sale. Since the three of them are equal owners of Sterling Point, it's up to them to agree on what to do, but Annie and Ramona are insistent on not selling. Connor's dreams of a million-dollar payday are instantly dashed.

Annie tries her hand at giving Connor a pitch to retain ownership of the island, but her emotional appeals about their mother don't work. She gives Connor one week to warm up to Sterling Point and see what's special about it, and if that doesn't work, she agrees (though she's lying) to have a conversation about selling. Connor requests to see the cliffs, which works in their favor.

Connor (Keen Ruffalo) and Rory (Daniel Quinn-Toye) in STERLING POINT | Photo Credit: Sabrina Lantos/Prime Video

Ellis takes a phone call from Gordon's lawyer looking to speak with Joe, and she also asks for Ramona's contact information. Naturally, Ellis is curious as to why Gordon's lawyer would be looking for his dad. Ellis joins Oona and Maple at Little Gem, and they give him grief about giving Annie the lamp instead of asking her out. His spirits are down after seeing her kiss Rory.

After Annie, Ramona, and Connor join the group, Ellis asks Ramona why the lawyer was looking for her and his dad, worried that it means the island could be sold. She explains the three-way ownership split and assures him they won't allow the sale. Connor catches up with Rory and Lincoln, who drives the group to the cliffs. Unfortunately, Ellis decides to stay back rather than join them.

Before Annie leaves, Ellis asks him to the town's movie night to watch Uptown Girls. He means it as a date (in so many words), but she inadvertently agrees to attend as part of a group hang to his disappointment. When they get to the cliff, a large portion of the group immediately jumps into the water, but Annie hesitates to jump off the cliff. Rory pulls her away to a secret location.

Oona asks out Ramona but gets spooked

Ramona helps Oona retie her bikini strap, and once again, they have a moment where sparks fly between them. Back at Rory's house, Denise takes a business call and complains about a low offer as Ellis fixes her boat. When it comes time for her to pay, Denise increases the amount by accident (or maybe on purpose), but Ellis doesn't correct her. She takes notice of this.

On the cliffs, Connor and Ramona bond as siblings as they talk about her feelings for Oona and what's holding her back from actually pursuing a romantic relationship with her. Meanwhile in the sauna, Rory and Annie talk about the past, particularly the end of Rory's piano career. After they move to the hot tub, their conversation gets deeper and things heat up as they begin kissing.

Oona asks Ramona to join her at the movie night, which Ramona takes as a date invitation. She and Annie chat later, and Annie admits that she thought she was asexual for years until recently. As if they had been sisters for longer than a few weeks, they talk about sex and dates, complete with jokes and laughs. After finding out Ellis has been ripping off his mom, Rory decides to fight for Annie.

Maple warns Oona that if she's going to go on a date with Ramona, she can't treat her like every other girl, which seems to strike a chord. Once at movie night, Oona avoids Ramona and hangs with Stacy Mallory instead. Sully advises Ellis to be honest with Annie about how he feels about her. Connor puts pressure on Ramona to "wife up" Oona, and she drinks from his flask out of anxiety.

Annie learns the truth about Ramona's dad and their mom

Annie's concerned about how much Ramona's drinking and is at least as disturbed at how close she and Connor have become. But she leaves her siblings be and joins Ellis to sit for a portrait. They get the giggles and can barely sit still. While sitting in the silence, Ellis moves his hand toward Annie's with a slight graze. He tells her that he likes being near her and she reciprocates.

They share laughs again, just in time for Rory arrive and get jealous. Annie and Ellis watch the movie together, as do Connor and Ramona, who's completely drunk. On her way to the bathroom, she confronts Oona and Stacy Mallory, making a huge scene and ruining their date. Oona denies asking Ramona out on a date or that they even had a moment, breaking Ramona's heart.

Rory and Lincoln crash Annie and Ellis' semi-date, making it instantly uncomfortable. It gets worse when Lincoln holds out his credit card to Ellis and asks him to get them food. Ellis leaves and Annie follows quickly behind him. They catch up with Connor and Ramona, who's nearly passed out while Connor plays carnival games. The group returns to the marina dock and runs into Joe.

He tells Ellis to set up the couch for Ramona, clearly upset to see her in that state. However, Annie promises they will get Ramona back home safely. As Ellis and Connor take Ramona home, Annie gathers the stuffed animals Connor won as Joe comments that this is what Gordon was afraid of. Annie confronts Joe, and he reveals Goldie died giving birth to Ramona and he was there.

Watch Sterling Point only on Prime Video.