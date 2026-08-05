Sterling Point season 1 episode 5 recap: Annie lets loose on her 18th birthday

How about that bombshell? The previous episode of Sterling Point once again rocked our worlds with a revelation we might not have seen coming. After Joe got on Annie's case about Ramona being drunk, he revealed that their mother died giving birth to Ramona, which he knows because he was there. That's quite the shocking jumping off point for the second half of the season.

Sterling Point season 1 episode 5 picks up with Ramona smoking pot and reading in bed. A photo of herself and Oona falls out of the book. In the kitchen, Annie and Connor are making preparations for Connor's 18th party party, and Annie feels guilty about keeping the secret about how their mom died. Never mind that, though, because she rips the bandage off and tells Ramona the truth.

Ramona feels like she killed their mom and processes the information by getting back in bed. Connor consults with Sully about his party, which is specifically Camp Rock 2 themed. Rory's surprised to find out that the party is only for Connor since Annie doesn't celebrate their birthday. Annie tries talking with Ramona, but she's still unreceptive and would rather sleep through her feelings.

Connor (Keen Ruffalo) in Sterling Point on Prime Video | Courtesy of Prime

Ellis discovers who Ramona's father really is

While filing some receipts at the marina, Ellis finds an envelope at the bottom of the filing cabinet containing a letter from Gordon's lawyer. As it turns out, Joe was made Ramona's legal guardian after Gordon died. Rory visits Annie to apologize for Lincoln's behavior at movie night and asks to take her out for her birthday. The plans are unclear, but she agrees to his invitation.

Oona prepares to send Maple off to camp, but she's forced to break bad news about their mother to her little sister. Maple's mad at her for not being madder that their mom isn't coming back home and runs off to vent to Ramona. They talk through their feelings, but when that doesn't work, they throw glass dishes at the cottage's stone wall. After releasing their anger, they talk through the rest.

Ramona helps Maple realize the difference between being mad and being sad, which in turn helps her sort through her feelings about her own mother. Ellis takes Annie out on his canoe, and she takes the opportunity to talk to him about Joe's secret about being with Goldie the night she died. Trying to make sense of it, Ellis tells Annie about the guardianship papers he found.

Obviously, they put two and two together and realize that it's sounding like Ellis' dad might also be Ramona's dad. Speaking of Ramona, she clears the air with Oona after dropping Maple back off at their houseboat. Ellis finds Goldie's mixtape in his dad's truck and listens to Goldie speak to Joe about their baby, a recording she made years after the original tape while pregnant.

Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin) in Sterling Point on Prime Video | Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prime

Connor receives an offer for Sterling Point

The next morning, Ramona wishes Annie a happy birthday and asks her for no more secrets, no more bomb drops, unaware that her sister is sitting on an even bigger one. Connor's Camp Rock 2 party gets started as planned by Sully, and Ellis drops by with a present for Annie and confirmation that his dad is Ramona's dad. He gives her their movie night portrait in a frame he made by hand.

As usual, Rory interrupts and ruins their moment. Before leaving with Rory, Annie awkwardly gives Ellis a hug. (Anyone else screaming at the screen telling her not to leave with Rory?) Still torn up about the mixtape, Ellis leaves it out for his dad with a note that says "Tell her." While Sully and Connor have drinks at his party, Rory and Annie get drinks at the club and catch up with old friends.

Annie's forced to admit that she didn't get into the summer program, and these old friends, who did attend the summer program, struggle to veil their shock and horror. Rory cuts the tension by announcing it's Annie's birthday, and the group does tequila shots. Denise accompanies Connor, who's sad and alone at his party. She presents him with a hefty sale offer for the island.

Annie takes the next step with Rory

Annie spends the evening drinking and dancing at the club, in the process proving in various hilarious situations that she's the ultimate girl's girl. Oona takes Ramona home after they dropped Maple off at camp, and Ramona finally takes the opportunity to talk to Oona about pushing her away. Oona's scared to take the next step, but they take the risk and kiss.

As the night winds down, Rory talks to Annie about going back to the city and feeling like herself again once the summer ends. He's planning a near future for them that she clearly hasn't thought about and isn't honest about now. After saying goodbye to their friends, Rory admits that he broke his hand on purpose because he felt pressure from a competing piano player.

Something about his admission, the first time he's said it out loud, endears Annie to his vulnerability. She kisses him, and they make their way back to his house to have sex. When he asks if she's had sex before, she lies and says that she has. On top letting loose at the club by drinking and smoking cigarettes, having sex with Rory seems to be another reckless and escapist decision.

Watch Sterling Point only on Prime Video.