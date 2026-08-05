Sterling Point season 1 episode 6 recap: The bubble bursts after a night at camp

As we quickly race toward the Sterling Point season 1 finale, there are so many secrets hiding beneath the surface just waiting to come out and explode. In the previous episode, Ellis confirmed his and Annie's suspicion that Joe, his father, is also Ramona's father. Not to mention, Annie also got drunk on her 18th birthday and slept with Rory, a revelation that will surely crush Ellis.

Sterling Point season 1 episode 6 opens with Annie waking up in Rory's bed and sneaking out without waking him up. Unfortunately, she does the walk of shame outside his house and runs into her dad, who she didn't know was in town. Oh, and Ellis was dropping Steven off, so he caught her and has to take her home. There's just awkwardness all around on top of her hangover.

Annie races off with Ellis to his boat and promises to connect with her dad for dinner. She briefly attempts to talk to Ellis before throwing up over the side of the boat. Annie returns to the cottage worse for the wear and Ramona gets her a glass of water. She's beating herself up about sleeping with Rory and explains the entire situation, including the run-ins, to Ramona.

Jay Duplass in Sterling Point on Prime Video | Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prime

Annie's dad explains what happened with her mother

Thankfully, Ramona makes her sister feel better about being "messy" and not living based on her plan. Annie's taken aback by Ramona's optimistic attitude, leading to the reveal that she and Oona also hooked up. Later, Ramona and Oona are making out, and beyond Ramona's colorblindness, she also talks vulnerably to Oona about the insecurity she has about her breasts.

Annie finally gets out of bed to get dressed and looks at herself in the mirror, looking at herself for the first time after losing her virginity. She arrives at Rory's house for dinner with her dad, but she runs into Rory first. They don't talk about what happened between them, though Rory tells her to always wake him up before she leaves. She's not really sure what to do with that.

She's also not really sure what to do during dinner with her dad and Connor. When her dad chokes on his food, she makes him drink water. It's clearly the kind of care she's been taking of him her whole life. Their conversation begins with Connor expressing his anger about their dad always taking Annie's side. After he leaves the table, Steven gently approaches the subject.

He wanted to keep everything a secret because he didn't know how to tell Annie and Connor about Ramona without telling them about their mother's affair, and he didn't want them growing up knowing about that. He explains the situation of their adoption, the marital problems and temporary separation, and Goldie's desire to move out of New York.

Steven wanted to give her space to figure out why she was unhappy, but he knew that she had changed and wanted to live in Sterling Point. Everything was on the table to make their marriage work, but Goldie's pregnancy with Ramona led to her filing for divorce. Steven brought a lawyer to Canada to take Annie and Connor home, a detail that Annie doesn't take kindly.

Connor teases Annie about dating Ellis essentially being incest since he's their sister's brother, and Steven learning that Annie and Ellis have a thing has him seeing red. The mood turns tense as Annie continues to rebuff her dad about their mother's past and leaves in a huff.

Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin) and Oona (Bo Bragason) in STERLING POINT | Photo Credit: Sabrina Lantos/Prime Video

Steven and Joe fight while the group heads to camp

Annie joins the rest of the group at Maple's camp to watch the talent show, including Maple's singing performance. After all the campers leave, Maple shares with Oona and the rest how she spent her week, which includes getting her first period. Maple tries to not make a big deal out of it, but Oona couldn't be more excited to celebrate her little sister.

All of the girls gather by a campfire as Oona gives Maple a flower crown and has a ceremony to make it a celebration of womanhood. Oona, Ramona, and Annie impart their wisdom and warnings on Maple before howling at the sky toward Jupiter and dancing in a circle. Annie gives Maple a piggyback ride back to their cabin and bump into Ellis, inviting him to take one of the bunkbeds.

He offers to sleep on the beach if it's awkward, but Annie insists that she join them inside. She takes their moment outside alone to check in with them about what they should do about telling Ramona, but he insists that his dad should be the one to tell her. She also spits out that she's not dating Rory and asks if he cares if she does date Rory. When he's silent, she wonders if Ellis secretly hates her.

Ellis admits that he can't think of one thing that he doesn't like about her. They inch closer together, but stop themselves before they kiss. With the group away at camp, Steven drops by the cottage in search of Annie. When he doesn't find her, he stops at the marina for a confrontation with Joe. Harsh words are exchanged before Joe punches Steven right in the face (deserved and embarrassing).

In their own cabin, Ramona and Oona feel closer than ever after the day they have had, giving Ramona the courage to take her shirt off in front of Oona, who calls her beautiful. Meanwhile, Maple confesses to Annie that she feels like her childhood is over. Annie offers her honest advice and insights from her own experiences. From across the way, Ellis grins at her honesty.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan in Sterling Point on Prime Video | Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prime

Ramona finally learns the truth about her father

Maple's questions strike a chord for Annie, who excuses herself from the cabin. Ellis checks on her and finds her pacing in the performance hall. She reflects on the fact that she doesn't remember getting her first period and how she didn't experience her childhood, which makes her mad at her dad. She feels like she took the fall for him, growing up too fast to let him be sad.

Ellis simply lets Annie speak without interrupting her. She shares more revelations from her childhood, like going to the doctor every year on her birthday and hiding in closets as an escape. She wishes she could do it all over again so she can be "fixed," but Ellis insists that she doesn't need to be fixed. To make her feel better, he asks her to sleep on the beach.

Denise gives Steven advise he needs to hear about finally letting Goldie go, which clearly seems to be a big part of his problem. Annie and Ellis lie on the beach in sleeping bags, and she asks him to tell her a story to fall asleep. He explains how to build a canoe, but she listens intently as if he was reciting a fairytale from memory. (Rory would never do this, by the way!)

In the morning, Kate reveals to Joe that she listened to Goldie's tape. She's heartbroken at her revelation of his affair while she was away taking care of her sick mother with Ellis as a baby. Kate also learns that Ramona is Joe's daughter. Ramona made Annie her own flower crown, and they talk about their mom. Annie's elated when Ramona calls her her sister and finally gets her hug.

The group's happy feelings from camp and the boat ride home are unfortunately short-lived. When they return to the cottage, Steven, Denise, and Connor are waiting for them. Steven meets Ramona for the first time and demands Annie that they leave. Denise drops the paternity bomb on Ramona, who realizes that Annie and Ellis both knew and didn't tell her. She runs away in anger.

Watch Sterling Point only on Prime Video.