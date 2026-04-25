Steven Knight created this underrated Dickens adaptation from 2019

Based on the famous novella of the same name, A Christmas Carol from 2019 was created by Steven Knight, a British screenwriter who’s perhaps best known for his work on Peaky Blinders (2013–2022). He conceived the idea for this Christmas Carol adaptation, wrote scripts for each of its three episodes, and proved once again to be a master of the medium.

Attached as producers to A Christmas Carol are Tom Hardy and Ridley Scott, while directing all three episodes was the talented Nick Murphy. Their miniseries came out on BBC One, and it's since made its way to various streaming services.

From a contemporary perspective, this remains among the absolute best Charles Dickens adaptations across TV and film, and much of that can be attributed to the cast. In the dark fantasy retelling, Australian actor Guy Pearce plays the lead in Ebenezer Scrooge, while Andy Serkis shows up as the Ghost of Christmas Past.

There's also Charlotte Riley and Jason Flemyng as the Ghosts of Christmas Present and Future, respectively, while other names among the surprisingly star-studded cast include Stephen Graham, Joe Alwyn, Vinette Robinson, and Lenny Rush. While their names may vary in name value, potential viewers can rest assured that they each perform to perfection.

With a darker take on the Dickens story, this underrated miniseries gears itself toward adult audiences, while most adaptations of A Christmas Carol are meant for family gatherings. Horror elements aside, there are also some hard-hitting moments with regard to real-world themes, while frequent nudity and vulgarity render A Christmas Carol is all the more inappropriate for anyone underage.

While many industry pundits noticed a dearth of cohesiveness within the screenplay and others were disapproving of the inconsistent tone, A Christmas Carol by Nick Murphy and Steven Knight was nonetheless revered by a certain corner of television fans, and in hindsight, it's easy to see why.

With regard to the positives of critical reception: Particular praise was given to Pearce for his multi-layered performance as the tormented Ebenezer Scrooge, while some pundits were also quick to notice the intrigue of Knight's tone and how dark and gritty this miniseries proves to be in conjunction with other interpretations of a timeless Dickens tale.

Some historic locations were utilized when shooting A Christmas Carol, from Rainham Hall to Lord Leycester Hospital as it's found in Warwick, England. All of these spots provided essential backdrops for shots by Si Bell, an underrated cinematographer who's only scratching the surface of relevant Christmas Carol crew members.

Anyone looking to explore the macabre through a television series can look no further than this 2019 adaptation created by Steven Knight, as it's perhaps the darkest take on a classic Dickens tale. It's currently streaming on such services as Disney+ and Hulu, ripe for the taking with regard to cult classic status.