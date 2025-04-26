Stranger Things animated series lands nostalgic title from Netflix

Contrary to popular belief, after the news that Stranger Things season 5 was the end and we'd never revisit this universe, the Duffer Brothers surprised fans by announcing the name of their animated series. In a recent Netflix Tudum interview, the duo discussed how they had always dreamed of bringing their ideas to the world of Saturday morning cartoon animation production. After being hinted at over the years, the newest Stranger Things project unveils its long-awaited title: Stranger Things: Tales from '85.

"We've always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling," The Duffer Brothers shared in a statement to Netflix Tudum. "We couldn't be more blown away by what [showrunner] Eric Robles and his team have come up with –– the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues …"

The Stranger Things universe is expanding

News about the show first came in April 2023 when Variety reported that the Duffer Brothers, along with their new production company, Upside Down Pictures, were collaborating with Netflix and Shawn Levy on an animated series. The streaming service ordered the show, which is set to expand the Stranger Things universe.

Two years later, it now has a title, and Variety shared that fans can expect to see a first look at the animated series on June 11, 2025. Following the news of the title unveiling, showrunner Eric Robles posted a sneak peek of the animated series' script title page. Check it out below!

Although the animated series is expanding the Stranger Things Universe, not much else is known about the release date, cast involved, or the storylines the series will follow. Per What's on Netflix and the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Matt Duffer teased a little bit of what's to come. Fans can expect the series to be "1,000% different" from what we've come to love. However, "the story connects to the Stranger Things world, but it's really more about how we're telling the story."

My burning questions about Stranger Things: Tales From '85

Some of the biggest questions fans are asking are, when is the series taking place, will the original cast return, or are we venturing into uncharted territory within Hawkins and the Upside Down? We know that the series will take place in 1985, which is around season 3 of the original series. As a fan of 80's entertainment, I'm thrilled. Stranger Things, being set in the 1980s, is what initially drew me to watching it and led me to recommend the show to my parents.

To adapt a beloved sci-fi show into an animated format for a broader audience to enjoy is a no-brainer. Not only are the Duffer Brothers bringing in 80s franctics, but also animation franctics. It's a format that can also appeal to kids, which is a win-win for sharing this world with more generations. Stranger Things' legacy will go on for decades.

This may be a bold statement, but I'll watch the animated series with or without the original cast returning to reprise their iconic roles. That's how much this story appeals to me. I came for the 80s setting and friendships that last through thick and thin, even when one friend disappears into the Upside Down. This story is more than just a sci-fi narrative, it's a tale about love, struggle, friendship, and adventure. The Duffer Brothers truly have nailed this genre and accomplished what they set out to do. Thankfully, they aren't done creating and sharing with the world. I can't imagine a world without Stranger Things, and now we have them a little longer.

Cartoons are magical, and I can't wait to experience this story in a new way. We may only know that the story will take place in 1985, which is in the thick of chaos in Hawkins and the Upside Down, according to the original Stranger Things timeline. With all the unanswered burning questions, I'll be waiting not so patiently to watch this next chapter of the Hawkins residents. I'll also be looking to see which actors are attached to the project and if the Duffer Brothers provide more updates about the show. They're known for not sharing more, but maybe they'll share more news in the next few months.

While we wait for more updates about Stranger Things season 5 and Stranger Things: Tales From '85, the Stranger Things: The First Shadow is on Broadway and Netflix in a new documentary, Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow, and four seasons of Stranger Things are available to binge watch.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Stranger Things season 5 and Stranger Things: Tales '85 on Netflix.