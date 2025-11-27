Stranger Things season 5 episode 3 recap: A shocking return sets up an epic finale

After the realization that Mr. Whatsit was Henry and that Will was able to see through Vecna’s eyes, we knew that the third episode of Stranger Things season 5 would move things along in setting up the finale. That was certainly the case as the episode did not fail to deliver!

In the Upside Down, Hopper and Eleven are trying to find a way to break through the wall, but their efforts are proving futile. In the distance, they see car lights and hear them coming for them. Things quickly take a turn for the worse when the machines on top of the car render Eleven useless via sound waves that serve as her kryptonite.

Hopper and Eleven take cover behind a billboard as the military vehicles arrive. Eleven’s in pain and Hop tries to keep her silent, as the men investigate the wall. Unfortunately, the pain becomes too overwhelming and Eleven cries out, giving away their location. Hopper is able to take out several of the soldiers before disarming the device harming Eleven. Upon regaining control, Eleven uses her power to take out the remaining soldiers with ease.

Hopper and Eleven flee in a stolen Humvee, which they try to camouflage after making their getaway. They’ve taken Sergeant Akers hostage in hopes of getting answers from him, though they each have different questions they want information about. Hopper is hoping Akers can simply tell them when the next supply convoy is so they can get back to the Rightside Up, but Eleven wants answers on the wall. Eleven asks Hopper to compromise; he can ask about the convoy and she can ask what she wants about the wall.

When Akers comes to, Hopper questions him about the wall but he refuses to give them any information. He then asks Akers about Dr. Kay, but gets little information again. At this point, Hopper tells Akers that Eleven is in his mind fishing for answers and encourages him to finally get talking. As Eleven explores his mind, we see a memory of Akers arriving on the base as he tells Hopper Dr. Kay wants Eleven. Eleven continues to explore within Akers’ mind and watches as Dr. Kay enters a locked room in the lab containing a big metal door almost like a vault.

Hopper questions Akers about what is behind the door as Eleven pushes further along. There’s something back there he doesn’t want her to see and Akers swears he has no idea what is behind the door as Eleven tries pulling open the door. Using her powers, Eleven rips at the door as Akers passes out. Hopper runs to Eleven to check on her and she informs him that Dr. Kay is keeping someone there, someone powerful like her. While she was unable to see the person’s face, she’s certain Dr. Kay has Vecna.

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in STRANGER THINGS. | Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Derek Turnbow emerges as a crucial character in the plan to stop Vecna

In the Rightside Up, Joyce tracks down Robin and Will after the duo went out on their quest without her knowing. She confronts Robin about taking Will, but Will pushes back as he tells Joyce his plan worked as they found out Vecna is going to take more kids and can use their new knowledge to protect Vecna’s next target: Derek Turnbow, one of Holly’s classmates, who is also seeing Mr. Whatsit.

Steve, Jonathan, Dustin, Nancy, Lucas, Joyce, Robin, and Will regroup at the Squawk studio and Will brings the rest of the group up to speed about his powers and Derek being Vecna’s next victim. Nancy tells the group about their discovery that Henry has been appearing as Mr. Whatsit, and they work up a plan to kidnap Derek and his family in order to set a trap allowing them to shoot the Demogorgon sent to take Derek with a tracker that can lead them to Holly, and hopefully help them find Hopper and Eleven as well.

For their plan to work, they need to find someone who Derek’s family trusts who can essentially drug the family, allowing the group to safely get them to a secure location. This individual ends up being Erica, who is friends – or at least was friends – with Derek’s sister, Tina. After some convincing, Erica agrees to help which puts the plan officially into motion.

With Erica on board, Robin and Will head to the hospital to steal some drugs to help them knock the Turnbow family out. As the duo seeks out drugs in a medical cabinet, Robin spots Vickie and hides as she’s trying to avoid a fight knowing that she’s going to have to cancel their plans again. As they talk, Will asks Robin how she knew Vickie wanted to date and Robin explains to him that there were signals like a brush of the knee, bump of an elbow, a shared look until it was obvious and things snowballed into something more.

Murray shows up to drop off some supplies for the trap, and Steve begins working on some modifications to the Squawk van to make it lighter so they can drive faster. Enter Dustin, who gets the idea to turn Steve’s treasured car into their new tracking vehicle with some modifications of his own. As Nancy tests out her plan to use a shotgun shell to fire the tracking transmitter into the Demogorgon, Murray and Jonathan have an awkward exchange which reveals that Jonathan is planning on proposing to Nancy, as the cassette Murray gave him earlier in the season hid an engagement ring inside.

With their plans in place, we cut to the Turnbow house and Erica arriving with a pie in hand as an apology offering to Tina. It works as she’s invited in to dinner and we learn the pie which was used as the vessel for the drugs which knock out Tina’s dad, mom, and brother. Unfortunately for Tina, she opted not to eat the pie so Erica delivers a direct injection to knock her out.

With the Turnbows blindfolded and restrained, the group loads them into the Squawk van as Joyce, Robin, Erica, and Will head out to the secure location. The rest of the group then prep the house Home Alone style for the Demogorgon’s arrival.

Once the trap has been set, Steve and Dustin head to the car to monitor. They notice the lights on the streets begin to flicker leading toward the house, indicating the Demogorgon is closing in. We see the Demogorgon open a portal from the ceiling in Derek’s room and begin to approach his bed. That’s when the group jump into action, enacting their plan to perfection, managing to get the tracker into the Demogorgon before it flees the house.

Nancy, Jonathan, Steve and Dustin head off in the car following the signal. They begin driving through yards as they lose the signal. Dustin is able to pick it back up and is surprised to find the creature has turned around.

Back at the barn, Derek comes to as it becomes apparent to Will what is going on. Vecna knows where they are and the Demogorgon’s change of direction was a signal of it coming straight towards them at the barn.

STRANGER THINGS: SEASON 5. Nell Fisher as Holly Wheeler in Stranger Things: Season 5. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

Stranger Things season 5 episode 3 ending explained: Max returns!

Early in the episode, we see Holly eating breakfast with Henry at Creel House. He assures Holly that her parents will come join them as soon as they’re healed. He mentions to Holly that Derek will be coming soon, and Holly isn’t exactly thrilled at the news. Henry assures her that if Derek misbehaves or hurts Holly, he’ll send him back to face the monsters on his own.

Henry and Holly walk outside to the end of the driveway as he tells her that he’ll be gone for the day, leaving the whole house for Holly to enjoy. Before he leaves, he instructs Holly to never under any circumstances go into the woods as there are monsters there. As he leaves, he asks her to bring in the mail. When she opens the mailbox, she finds a Tiffany cassette and a boom box. We then see Holly race into the house, but as she goes up she hears a strange sound. It’s almost as someone or something is out in the woods watching.

As she dances around to “I Think We’re Alone Now,” Holly explores the house and finds a photo of a young Henry. She also does a few outfit changes before hearing the doorbell and sees a shadowy figure outside. When Holly looks outside, she notices the mailbox flag is up and goes outside to find a letter inside with a note that reads, “I need your help, meet me at the x, Henry.” The letter contains a map that guides her through the woods to a marked spot and a compass.

After debating whether to follow the instructions on the letter or remain at the house as Henry had instructed, Holly finds inspiration in the Holly figure Mike gave her. She grabs some supplies before venturing out into the woods to follow the map.

Her journey leads her to a rock wall. She sees an opening in the wall and cries out for Henry, but instead sees a figure moving in the cave opening as someone begins running after her. Holly takes off into the woods and hides behind rocks.

We hear footsteps and see boots as someone approaches. The figure approaches her, and we pan out as the figure leans down toward Holly. As the camera zooms out, we see that the figure who has found Holly is Max, who greets Holly with a simple, “Hi,” as the episode comes to a close!