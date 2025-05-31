There's no way the Stranger Things season 5 release date isn't coming this weekend

The wait for a Stranger Things season 5 release date might finally be nearing its end. In fact, we could be hours away from finally knowing when the final season of Netflix’s biggest hit will be released!

On Saturday, May 31, Netflix’s Tudum event will stream globally live from Los Angeles in a can’t-miss event. As in past years, the live event will feature appearances from some of Netflix’s biggest shows. Among the stars confirmed to appear as part of the event are Stranger Things stars Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown, and Noah Schnapp.

The event is designed to bring fans exclusive sneak previews and news about their favorite Netflix shows, and with McLaughlin, Wolfhard, Matarazzo, Brown, and Schnapp all confirmed for the event, there is no denying Netflix has some big plans in place for Stranger Things fans.

Leading up to the event, fans have been convinced that the Tudum event will be bringing us our first look at the final season. This is very well a strong possibility, after all, the event info teases we’ll be getting exclusive sneak previews. However, there’s another key piece of news we could very well be getting at Tudum: the Stranger Things season 5 release date.

While there is no telling what Netflix might announce, and it’s possible we could only get a teaser trailer for Stranger Things, Tudum seems like the perfect time to finally clue us in on when the final season of Stranger Things will be coming. Given the show wasn’t on the Netflix summer preview announcement, we imagine that means we could be looking at a fall release date and it would be so nice to know when the final season will arrive for certain.

It’s also going to be interesting to see how Netflix is planning on releasing the final season. We have to imagine it will release the final season in two parts, but there have also been some rumors that Netflix might choose to release it in three parts, with the final episode(s) arriving in 2026.

Hopefully, Netflix will clear that up on Saturday night at the Tudum event, and, hopefully, we’ll only see a two-part split. We honestly cannot imagine having to wait until 2026 for the final episode of the season, so we’re hoping this will be a two-part release and that we’ll see both parts coming our way before the year is over.

Given summer is likely out, we imagine the earliest the season could be coming would be September or October. In fact, we could even see part 1 coming in September and part 2 in October as this could allow the show to wrap around Halloween, which just so happens to fall on a Friday this year. Just imagine how incredible it would be to get to enjoy the final episodes of Stranger Things the night before or the night of Halloween!

Of course, whenever the season releases, we’ll be seated and excited to see how the show comes to a close after what has been an unforgettable run!