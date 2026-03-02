Strip Law season 1 episode 4 recap: A formula for a Glemsaster

Strip Law season 1 episode 4 opens with Sheila and Lincoln bringing celebration ice cream into the office. The duo has won ten cases in a row and believes they have perfected their formula for success. Lincoln delivers legal jargon and thoughtful pauses, then Sheila swoops in with razzle-dazzle theatrics to secure the win.

Irene interrupts the celebration with news that one of the city’s judges is retiring but plans to break the record for most cases presided over. To do so, he moves roughly 20 of Gumb Legal’s cases into the same week. Sheila remains confident their formula will continue to deliver a 100% success rate.

Just then, Glem bursts in, announcing he can practice law again. His disbarment has been reversed after the judge responsible for it was tried for treason.

A woman named Inez enters, asking Lincoln to represent her entire town. Lincoln prepares to decline due to his heavy caseload, but Glem steps in, noting they now have two practicing attorneys and he can handle it.

Inez explains that an evil corporation has polluted her town’s water supply. The situation has grown so dire that a bleak documentary is already in production about their suffering. Gumb Legal takes the case.

The documentary, titled Glemastrophe: Anatomy of a Glemsaster, reveals that runoff from Las Vegas has ruptured a pipe and contaminated the town of Wetfinger’s drinking water. The result: the entire town is drunk 24/7. Glem insists this case will restore his legal reputation.

Meanwhile, Irene antagonizes the documentary crew by refusing to sign a likeness waiver and making increasingly absurd claims during interviews, including that she is former President Barack Obama and that she is being held captive by Glem.

Back at the courthouse, Lincoln and Sheila confront their packed docket. However, the retiring judge moves cases so quickly that the duo has no time to deploy elaborate tricks or emotional speeches. At Friendigans, Glem brainstorms strategy. When the bartender discusses purity laws prohibiting watered-down drinks, Glem finds inspiration.

In court, Glem moves to have Wetfinger legally reclassified as a bar. If the town is technically a bar, then the cracked pipeline is supplying watered-down alcohol. Unfortunately, the defense counters by arguing they were never compensated for supplying alcohol and sues the town for $4 million.

Elsewhere, Lincoln and Sheila abandon their usual formula. Instead of denying guilt, they admit wrongdoing but use absurd theatrics to justify their clients’ behavior. Surprisingly, it works.

Back in Wetfinger, the pipeline company increases the alcohol purity in the water, making the town even more intoxicated. Residents are furious over the looming financial penalties. Glem promises a solution.

During proceedings, Glem argues that Wetfinger cannot possibly function as a bar. There are children present. Smoking regulations would apply. Everyday household activities would violate bar codes. Therefore, the classification is absurd. Rather than ruling in his favor, the judge sides with the defense. Wetfinger, legally designated as a bar, is now in violation of thousands of regulations and faces millions in fines.

Over the next two weeks, the town descends into chaos. Bouncers replace police officers. Alcohol purity standards are enforced. Children are effectively banned. Furious residents turn on Glem. Irene continues to disrupt the documentary crew by blasting Beatles hits while they film Glem being attacked.

Meanwhile, Lincoln and Sheila race through their remaining cases. The retiring judge notes he is one case away from the presiding record, while Gumb Legal is one win away from their own record. The final case is a parking ticket.

However, the district attorney assigned to the case was injured in a hot-air balloon accident. The judge appoints Sheila as the DA, forcing Lincoln and Sheila to face each other in court. Both are excited by the challenge.

Lincoln delivers a passionate argument about belief in the law and in America. Sheila counters by producing Lincoln’s own unpaid parking ticket, securing the win.

Just as the judge prepares to celebrate his milestone, State Supreme Court Justice Eileen Evans enters and declares every case he presided over a mistrial. Neither he nor Sheila receives recognition.

Despite having to redo all their cases, Lincoln and Sheila revel in the thrill of competing against each other. Their celebratory energy turns flirtatious, culminating in them hooking up. After a sincere conversation with Irene, Glem decides to appeal Wetfinger’s case. He realizes he lost because he imitated Lincoln and Sheila’s flashy formula instead of focusing on sincerity.

In court, Glem challenges opposing counsel to drink Wetfinger’s tap water. She refuses. Glem drinks eight glasses himself and becomes visibly intoxicated. He declares himself a “Glemastrophe,” proving the town’s suffering. The judge rules that no one should be forced to live like that and orders restitution for Wetfinger, along with FEMA intervention.

The documentary concludes with Irene admitting she is proud to be Glem’s protégé. The town begins to recover, and Glem takes pride in helping others, even if it damaged his reputation.

In the outtakes, Glem walks in on Lincoln and Sheila during an intimate moment in the office. Lincoln assumes filming ended, but Glem points out that while Lincoln and Sheila’s storyline unfolded in a day, his arc spanned weeks.

When the team sank into the sincerity of their actions, justice prevailed for everyone. In a city built on spectacle, this episode suggests that sometimes the only way forward is to drop the act.

