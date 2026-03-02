Strip Law season 1 episode 7 recap: The rise of Lawbert

Strip Law season 1, episode 7, opens with a bizarre memory of Glem and his friends playing dead in the desert to lure a vulture for Thanksgiving dinner. The moment abruptly transitions to a segment on What Happens in Vegas in the Morning, where Barry Chandelier is being interviewed about age-of-consent laws.

The interview spells trouble for Gumb & Flambe. Barry appears in their commercial, and Lincoln worries about public backlash. He assigns Sheila and Irene the simple task of reshooting ten seconds of the ad to remove Barry. Kevin is put in charge of supervising them to ensure nothing spirals out of control. When Kevin attempts to share a personal anecdote from his time in the service, Lincoln shuts him down.

Meanwhile, Lincoln heads to court to assist Glem with jury selection.

Back at the office, Sheila and Irene immediately ignore the “ten seconds only” instruction and begin brainstorming elaborate concepts. Kevin attempts to rein them in, but he is outmatched. Irene suggests introducing a firm mascot. Sheila approves.

At the courthouse, Glem explains his jury-selection philosophy to Lincoln. Steve Nichols enters wearing advanced jury-analysis technology strapped to his body. Glem, by contrast, employs old-school tactics, including tossing cockroaches toward potential jurors to test their composure.

Nichols targets jurors motivated by money and influence. Glem eliminates anyone he believes too easily manipulated. Lincoln grows anxious as the pool shrinks, and Glem dismisses soft-hearted jurors who would seemingly favor them.

Back at Gumb & Flambe, the commercial spirals. Kevin is cast to portray Lincoln, but the ad evolves into a narrative that paints Lincoln as incompetent while Sheila swoops in to save cases with flair. The firm’s new mascot is introduced, a filbert nut named Lawbert. Unsatisfied, Sheila decides to center the entire commercial on Lawbert.

At Friendigans, Lincoln confronts Glem about jury strategy. Glem reveals his true plan: that he is deliberately leaving behind jurors who are difficult for either side to sway. To demonstrate his understanding of human behavior, he manipulates two bar patrons into fighting by selecting a specific song on the jukebox that sets off a string of events culminating in a round of fisticuffs between the two patrons.

Meanwhile, multiple versions of the commercial are filmed with Irene portraying Lawbert. Irene becomes increasingly obsessed with becoming the character. When she overhears filming continuing without her, she discovers Sheila digitally replacing her with CGI while retaining Irene’s voice and persona.

Convinced she is Lawbert, Irene confronts Sheila. The argument turns physical. Kevin is called away from the birth of his child to break up the fight.

During the scuffle, footage surfaces of Irene and Sheila laughing about how much fun the shoot has been. They realize the conflict is ridiculous and agree to scrap the commercial entirely.

Kevin, furious, pulls a gun and demands they finish the ten seconds as instructed. Sheila knocks him unconscious. They dress him in the Lawbert suit and stage a dangerous stunt to complete the commercial.

Back in court, Lincoln and Glem argue loudly over jury strategy. The dispute becomes physical. Nichols’ technology malfunctions as the squabble seems inconsistent with best outcomes. Frustrated, Nichols abandons the tech and intentionally selects a juror who has made it clear he has already decided that Nichols is the winner.

Lincoln and Glem share a knowing laugh. The corrupt juror despises Lincoln, but he is so abrasive that the rest of the jury will likely reject him and side with Lincoln out of spite.

One week later, the plan fails. Nichols wins.

The new Gumb & Flambe commercial premieres. It is a disaster. Barry is even more prominently featured. Lincoln is barely present. The firm’s services are unclear. There is no contact information. Plus, the campaign cost half a million dollars.

Lincoln is livid.

Then the phone rings.

A high-profile figure named Kelsey Papitas insists on working with Lawbert. Another call follows from a Lawbert superfan. The commercial may have failed legally, but it has created a cultural phenomenon.

Kevin lies in a full-body cast in the hospital after being pushed off a building during filming. As the team leaves him behind, a news update reveals Barry’s proposed consent-age changes were about increasing the age, not lowering it. The entire controversy was meaningless.

Across the world at the Vatican, Cardinal Bollitini is awakened by a phone call. A voice whispers that “the dark one has been spotted in the American West.” The cardinal prepares for action. An ancient text bearing Lawbert’s image lies open before him.

Episode 7 lets the crew play with strategy and unintended consequences. In spite of Glem having a fair track record with juror selection, he still failed at getting a shoo-in jury. Sheila and Irene put their friendship to the test over a project that lost control. There is even now a looming story that may connect Gumb & Flambe to something much bigger than Vegas law.

Catch all of season 1 now streaming on Netflix.