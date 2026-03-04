Strip Law season 1 episode 8 recap: Take me to… court?

Strip Law episode 8 cold opens inside a megachurch promoting the pastor’s “prophetic” son, Dilterton Timble, who allegedly died and went to Heaven. With attendance declining and skepticism rising, the pastor schedules his son for an unnecessary and risky surgery in hopes of recreating the miracle and boosting faith and membership numbers.

At Gumb & Flambe, the team reels from losing a bankruptcy case when Irene brings in Debora Timble. She wants a divorce and full custody of Dilterton. Her husband, she claims, is willing to risk their son’s life to grow the church.

Lincoln initially refuses. Taking on religion would be a public-relations disaster. Sheila intervenes, explaining she understands what it means to grow up in a repressive household. Her parents disapproved of her dream of becoming a magician because of their beliefs.

Lincoln relents on the condition that they focus strictly on the divorce, not the theology. Custody hinges on Dilterton choosing his mother.

Sheila and Irene investigate the church while Lincoln heads to court. Glem and Kevin remain at the office, where Glem attempts to establish dominance. Thinking of how he can best relate to Kevin, he pulls down his pants and announces he had “a bad father.” It does not seem to work on Kevin.

In court, Lincoln faces defense attorney Monsterre, whose wholesome demeanor contrasts sharply with his unsettling appearance. Lincoln tries to keep the case centered on custody. Monsterre shifts it immediately to faith.

The defense plays footage from Dilterton’s show, describing Heaven in terms suspiciously similar to a Saturday morning cartoon. At the end, the child is noticeably coached to say, “In Heaven, families are together forever.”

Lincoln objects, but the judge informs him that if he wants custody, he must effectively prove God did not speak to this child.

Lincoln announces his intent to disprove the existence of God

Outside, media outlets frame him as an anti-faith crusader rather than a custody attorney. The case spirals into spectacle.

Meanwhile, Sheila attempts to break Dilterton’s devotion. She recalls rebelling against her own upbringing by embracing edgy influences like cool older kids. Irene tries that route. It instantly fails.

Glem continues humiliating himself in front of Kevin, inventing a fictional girlfriend. He Keyser Sozes his alleged girlfriend's name into being “Mrs. Doubt Blu-ray.” He exits to make a costume change to prove her existence and accidentally almost poisons himself with spray paint. This also fails to impress Kevin.

Desperate, Sheila escalates on her endeavor. Irene offers Dilterton an edible at a playground. When he refuses, Sheila explodes in frustration that this child who does not know them won’t take their psychedelic sweet treat in a public park with no adult supervision around. Police sirens cut the moment short.

In court, Lincoln gains traction by dismantling biblical inconsistencies. NPR praises his arguments. He begins enjoying the spotlight and launches into a broader media campaign criticizing religion.

During mass, Dilterton is asked whether Lincoln would be allowed into Heaven. He begins preaching forgiveness until his father silences him claiming they can’t discuss Lincoln.

Sheila tries one final emotional tactic. Irene speaks honestly to Dilterton about his father’s manipulation. The boy acknowledges his father’s flaws, even acknowledging his father won’t make it to Heaven, but remains unwavering in his faith.

Dilterton cannot be corrupted

In court, Lincoln calls Dilterton to the stand. Lincoln challenges God to strike him down for blasphemy. Mr. Timble punches Lincoln, claiming he is God’s instrument.

The judge allows it.

Dilterton then delivers a heartfelt plea. Faith, he explains, exists precisely in moments of silence. He assures Lincoln that his mother is in Heaven and that Lincoln deserves the peace of expecting to reunite with her.

Lincoln breaks down and flees

He spirals into an alcohol-fueled existential crisis, ending up in a confession booth. The priest offers unexpected candor, suggesting eternal paradise or torment would be illogical and administratively impossible. Lincoln should focus on what matters now.

As Lincoln leaves renewed, the Pope calls the priest and fires him.

Back at the firm, Lincoln and Sheila decide to go nuclear. With Debora’s approval, they plan to dismantle Dilterton’s credibility entirely.

In court, Sheila stages her own death and resurrection. She claims she saw Heaven and that it contradicts Dilterton’s story. Using juror background information Irene uncovered, Sheila claims to have met their deceased loved ones.

The courtroom erupts. It looks like Gumb & Flambe have done it again.

Then Debora stands. She accuses Lincoln of being an agent of Satan who manipulated her into betraying her family. She reveals the staged resurrection plan. The judge dismisses the case, mostly because it was a divorce case and the couple is no longer divorcing.

Sheila is furious. Irene notes that, in confronting faith so aggressively, Sheila may have resolved her own religious trauma.

Confused by this statement, Sheila reveals she doesn’t have religious trauma. Flashbacks recontextualize Sheila’s childhood. Her family valued logic and facts, not blind belief. Her rebellion was against rigidity, not religion.

Back at the office, Glem makes one final misguided attempt to impress Kevin by doing something “woke.” This accidentally sets the office on fire.

Lincoln visits Dilterton one last time. The truth emerges. Dilterton orchestrated everything.

He manipulated his parents into staging the divorce and legal battle to create the foundation for a “based on a true story” film. Dilterton is the hero, and Lincoln is the godless villain.

The episode ends with a live-action trailer for God Does Real. This essentially recaps the episode, and Lincoln is surprised at the payout he gets for the use of his likeness. When the Timbles attempt to recreate Dilterton’s miracle resurrection for publicity, it fails.

Magic, the law, and religion are all things that, while written about, only exist because people give them power. Gumb & Flambe may not be religious fanatics, but they do have conviction. This duo stands together in spite of what some may say is possible.

